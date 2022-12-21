Miley Cyrus Adds David Byrne to All-Star New Year’s Eve Bash With Latto, Sia

Miley Cyrus has announced the full lineup for her New Year’s Eve blowout , with Latto and Sia among the performers set to join the party, and now David Byrne has been added to the all-star lineup.

Joining Latto and Sia as musical guests on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party are Rae Sremmurd, the rock outfit Liily, and singer-songwriter Fletcher. The show will also feature Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as the writing/performing trio Please Don’t Destroy. And, of course, Dolly Parton will be on-hand as Cyrus’ co-host.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on Dec. 31 on NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. This marks Cyrus’ second year hosting a New Year’s Eve show on NBC after taking over the slot from Carson Daly in 2021. Last year, Cyrus hosted the event with Pete Davidson , with performances from Brandi Carlile , Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie.

Cyrus and her co-host this year, Parton, have, of course, collaborated numerous times over the year (Dolly is Miley’s godmother as well). The pair performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards , covering Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” with Maren Morris. And back in 2016, Parton and Cyrus appeared on The Voice to sing the former’s classic, “Jolene.”

This story was updated on Dec. 28 to reflect David Byrne’s inclusion in the lineup .