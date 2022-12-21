ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Adds David Byrne to All-Star New Year’s Eve Bash With Latto, Sia

By Jon Blistein
 10 days ago
Miley Cyrus has announced the full lineup for her New Year’s Eve blowout , with Latto and Sia among the performers set to join the party, and now David Byrne has been added to the all-star lineup.

Joining Latto and Sia as musical guests on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party are Rae Sremmurd, the rock outfit Liily, and singer-songwriter Fletcher. The show will also feature Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as the writing/performing trio Please Don’t Destroy. And, of course, Dolly Parton will be on-hand as Cyrus’ co-host.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air on Dec. 31 on NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET, in addition to streaming live on Peacock. This marks Cyrus’ second year hosting a New Year’s Eve show on NBC after taking over the slot from Carson Daly in 2021. Last year, Cyrus hosted the event with Pete Davidson , with performances from Brandi Carlile , Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie.

Cyrus and her co-host this year, Parton, have, of course, collaborated numerous times over the year (Dolly is Miley’s godmother as well). The pair performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards , covering Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” with Maren Morris. And back in 2016, Parton and Cyrus appeared on The Voice to sing the former’s classic, “Jolene.”

This story was updated on Dec. 28 to reflect David Byrne’s inclusion in the lineup .

Related
Rolling Stone

Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special. After kicking off the night with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and welcoming performances by Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, as well as a terribly unfunny sketch courtesy of SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, Cyrus summoned Fletcher for a duet version of her catchy anthem “Midnight...
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Rolling Stone

Drinking Game Alert: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take to the Airwaves for CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget the midnight toast, it seems this year’s most popular New Year’s Eve drinking game could be a case of “will they or won’t they (drink)?” on CNN. Andy Cohen is back to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live tonight with Anderson Cooper, and Cohen’s recent comments about the network’s so-called “drinking ban” has viewers eagerly tuning in to see what will transpire. Buy CNN New Year's Eve Live DIRECTV Stream After CNN announced that its hosts would not be drinking on-air...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement

Miley Cyrus had many surprises in store as she hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton live from Miami on Saturday. Among the gifts for 2023 was her announcement of upcoming “Flowers,” which she teased during the two-hour special. It arrives Jan. 13. Cyrus dropped the first clue around an hour into the show. A separate poster teaser campaign touted the drop date along with inspirational messages of independence, such as “I can love me better than you can” and “I can hold my own hand.” That wasn’t all she had in store as we said goodbye...
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Symbolism on New Song ‘Hummingbird’: It’s ‘Going to Be OK’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing nuggets of information about the new music that’s on the way in 2023. In her On the JLo newsletter this week, the singer revealed the inspiration behind her upcoming song “Hummingbird” and the symbolism behind the This Is Me… Now track. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez wrote. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses.” “I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s...
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia’s Surprise ‘Stars Are Blind’ NYE Performance

After Miley Cyrus and Fletcher set tongues wagging with their duet version of “Midnight Sky,” Fletcher returned to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to introduce a very special performance. With the backing of a full band, including some strident saxophone, Miley sauntered out onstage to perform a cover of Paris Hilton’s indelible aughts anthem “Stars Are Blind”—a refreshed version of which Paris released this week (“Paris’ Version,” a fun play on Taylor Swift) as the opening salvo of “brand new music” that’s set to come in 2023. “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key...
Rolling Stone

Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5.  For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
Rolling Stone

Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet

This year’s version of NBC’s celebrity-packed special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a marked improvement over last year’s Pete Davidson co-hosted edition. Gone were Jack Harlow and some questionable comedy bits — save one laugh-free sketch from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy — and in their stead: Dolly Parton, America’s Sweetheart (and Miley’s godmother). “I tell ya, this is the thrill of my life, to get to host the show with Miley,” offered Dolly. “We know how much I’ve loved her since she was a lil’ ol’ bitty thing. Now she’s a big ol’ thing, and I still love her. I...
Rolling Stone

Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve

Ryan Seacrest is a New Year’s Eve party pooper and wants CNN to have a booze-less holiday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host of NBC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had some pointed words for his NYE competitors over at CNN, who choose to drink on air during the annual festivities. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told EW. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” His comments come after CNN announced this year that the hosts of its NYE celebrations...
Rolling Stone

George Santos Is Now Facing a Federal Investigation

Embattled Congressman-elect George Santos is now facing multiple investigations regarding his many lies to the public, including a federal probe and an inquiry from Long Island prosecutors. The representative’s future in Congress has been jeopardized following Santos’ admission to having fabricated significant portions of his life story and résumé. According to a Wednesday CNN report, sources indicate that the Eastern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney has launched an investigation into Santos. The probe will reportedly be centered around Santos’ finances. Long Island prosecutors have already launched a separate investigation into the allegations against Santos. “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Rolling Stone

Zach Bryan Surprise-Releases New Live LP ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’

Zach Bryan is the latest artist to rage against the Ticketmaster as the country star — frustrated by skyrocketing ticket prices — pledged Saturday that he’ll embark on a summer tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Doubling down on his disdain for the concert giant, Bryan also released a surprise new album titled, fittingly, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I’m done with it,”...
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Capture the Bag: 5 Ways to Avoid Lost Luggage (and What to Do If You Can’t Find Your Stuff)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Forget horror movies and insomnia, few things make me more anxious and stressed out these days than traveling to the airport. From long wait times to cancelled flights, a “quick trip abroad” can sometimes turn into an hours-long ordeal… even before boarding the plane. The latest tales of travel woe have come from people at baggage claim, with passengers reporting long lineups, missing luggage and a “free-for-all” nightmare. Of course, the busy holiday travel season and a “once in a generation”...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Ten Convicted on Attempted Murder-Related Charges for David Ortiz Shooting

The First Collegiate Court of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic has convicted 10 individuals on attempted murder-related charges connected to an attack on former major league baseball player David Ortiz, who was shot in the back at a bar in 2019. Those convicted, which includes all but three of the accused suspects, have received sentences ranging up to 30 years in prison. According to the attorney general’s office, Eddy Vladimir Féliz García and Rolfi Ferreras Cruz, were sentenced to 30 years for their “direct participation in the assassination attempt.” Ferreras Cruz is said to have fired the shot at...
Rolling Stone

Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley and Son of Stephen, Dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, died at the age of 31 on Dec. 26 in Miami-Dade County. A rep for Marley confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately given.  Mark J. Golding, a Jamaican politician, the Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, mourned Marley’s death on Twitter, writing, “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child...
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are the Tipsy — and Often Messy — New Year’s Eve Duo We Need

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have only been hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for five years, but they already feel like an institution — or at least a towering testament to the eternal beauty of tipsy live television. The show is decisively more sauced and debauched than any other New Year’s Eve program out there, which isn’t to say it’s a total drunken mess. But it’s that endearingly unhinged quality, the sense that Cooper, and especially Cohen, are always one sip away from doing something genuinely embarrassing, that makes for great entertainment.  Alas, not everyone seems to agree. At...
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Brings Back ‘Y2K Pop’ With Refreshed Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton the singer is back, and we’re sliving for it! After teasing a “secret” for several days, Hilton released “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” a refreshed take on her beloved 2006 single, on Amazon music. For the song’s new version, Hilton recorded fresh vocals and worked with Fernando Garibay — who produced the original song 15 years ago — and tapped Clint Gibbs to mix the project. The single is the first taste of “brand new music” that’s “on the way” in 2023. “Looks like Y2K is here to stay and Paris Hilton is making music a key part of...
Rolling Stone

Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81

Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
Rolling Stone

How a Southern Rapper and a Country Music Producer Created the Sleeper Rock Album of 2022

At the end of every tour of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, country music fans have the opportunity to ascend a small staircase and have their photo taken on the very stage where legends like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash once stood. On this November afternoon, a few gray-haired stragglers of the day’s final tour group are doing just that — paying little mind to the Southern rap star trying to soundcheck behind them. To be fair, Yelawolf doesn’t much resemble his fearsome moniker. Dressed in khaki pants, a striped sweater, bucket hat, and eyeglasses, he’s more of an unassuming dad. Until...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

