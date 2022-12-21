Colorado state park wins Dark Sky Mentorship Program award

A time lapse photo shows the dark sky over Ridgway State Park. Ken Papaleo/CPW Ridgway State Park, 9/23/2014, Ridgway, Colorado.(Photo by Ken Papaleo)

Ridgeway State Park has been selected as one of the winners of the Colorado Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program awards, according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

As a part of the program, the park will be consulted on how to achieve International Dark Sky Place (IDSP) certification. The International Dark Sky Association is an organization designed to preserve and protect dark skies by implementing lighting policies, environmentally responsible outdoor lighting, and public education.

According to CPW, Colorado is home to 15 International Dark-Sky Association designations, including 10 dark-sky parks.

“We are elated to be part of the mentorship program because the application to become Dark Sky certified takes between one to three years,” said Ridgway State Park Senior Ranger Erin Vogel, who will serve as the program lead for the park, in a news release.

“The application is an in-depth report that addresses lighting upgrades to conserve the dark sky qualities in an area. This can be extremely expensive, so securing funding will be the next hurdle we tackle.”

As a part of the program, the park will aim to collaborate with tourism leaders, reduce energy consumption, and raise awareness of the value of visible night skies and their benefit to local wildlife, CPW said.

"Thanks to our bipartisan efforts and a shared love of the outdoors, Coloradans across the state will be able to enjoy starlit skies free from light pollution," said Speaker-designate Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion in the release.

"The legislation we passed to create the CTO Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program will help communities to preserve ecosystems, boost sustainable tourism and protect our beautiful night skies. Working together, Colorado destinations will protect our Milky Way views, while enhancing the visitor experience for years to come."

Friends of Brown Canyon, San Luis Valley Great Outdoors, and Visit Durango were also recipients of the award.