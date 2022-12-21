Read full article on original website
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal
The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN
The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.
String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report
The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Ivanka Trump grew 'visibly upset' as she failed to get her father to rein in his supporters on Jan. 6, before retreating to an office
The January 6 committee report details how aides to Donald Trump, including Ivanka, implored him to help stop the attack on the Capitol.
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
Donald Trump to Receive Unwelcome Christmas Present
The former president may wake up on Xmas morning, knowing that he has been referred to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution by Jan. 6 panel.
Fact Check: Claims Of Secret Service Conspiracy as Biden's Cars Catch Fire
Five of President Joe Biden's recently decommissioned vehicles caught fire at Nantucket Memorial Airport, fueling conspiracy theories and claims of sabotage.
