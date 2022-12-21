ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal

Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
