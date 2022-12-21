Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO