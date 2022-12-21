Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomers
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Jayson Tatum Missing The Celtics Game Because He Was At The Birthday Of His Son Deuce
The Boston Celtics have had the fortune of drafting one of the most talented players in recent history, Jayson Tatum. Since getting drafted into the league, Tatum has only gotten better with each passing season. He even led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. So it's evident that...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Warriors Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If there’s a simple solution at hand, why look for a complex one? That principle holds in the NBA as well. Realistically, there’s a simple formula for success in this league: surround elite playmakers with elite shooters. The Golden State Warriors have put their own twist on that...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
"I was right at the end of the day" — Monta Ellis on claiming he "just can't" play with rookie Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors initially saw Stephen Curry as Baron Davis’ replacement. They were dead wrong.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Shockingly Suggests That Anthony Davis Injury Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For The Los Angeles Lakers
At 13-18 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position three days before Christmas. With Anthony Davis sidelined for a few more weeks (or months), the Lakers are now faced with the impossible task of keeping their season alive without him. To say that things...
Yardbarker
John Salley Reveals Detroit Pistons Teammates Were Mad At Him After He Shook Hands With Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen And Horace Grant In 1991
The 1991 Eastern Conference Finals is one of the most memorable of all time, not because it was a seven-game series but because of everything that happened after it was over. That was the passing of the torch from the Chicago Bulls to the Detroit Pistons, with Michael Jordan finally becoming the ruler of the NBA.
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?
Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Argued With Magic Johnson And Larry Bird In 1992 And Made A Bold Promise That Became True
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were crowned champions of the NBA six times during the 1990s. Thanks to those titles, the MJ-led Bulls are now considered to be one of the best teams assembled in the history of the league. But that wasn't always the case. Prior to winning...
Could Trae Young Possibly Requesting A Trade Be Blueprint For Miami Heat's Next Move?
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?
The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant's Comments About The Western Conference: "The Last Time The Grizz Made A WCF Finals, Ja Morant Was 13"
Shannon Sharpe wasn't pleased with Ja Morant's comments about the Western Conference, and he let the Memphis Grizzlies star know about it. Earlier, Morant had confidently outlined that he was "fine in the West" in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. At the time of writing, the side has the second-best record in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million
According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
5x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Request A Trade This Summer?
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, executives around the NBA believe Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade this offseason.
Taylor Rooks Looked Beautiful At Kevin Durant’s New York Dinner Party
Taylor Rooks enchanted fans with her beautiful looks during Kevin Durant's New York dinner party.
Comments / 0