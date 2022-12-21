ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideTheHeat

Could Trae Young Possibly Requesting A Trade Be Blueprint For Miami Heat's Next Move?

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant's Comments About The Western Conference: "The Last Time The Grizz Made A WCF Finals, Ja Morant Was 13"

Shannon Sharpe wasn't pleased with Ja Morant's comments about the Western Conference, and he let the Memphis Grizzlies star know about it. Earlier, Morant had confidently outlined that he was "fine in the West" in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. At the time of writing, the side has the second-best record in the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Never Chose The Bulls, He Stayed Because He Didn't Want To Turn Away $215 Million

According to NBA sources, Zach LaVine never chose the Chicago Bulls, and that just adds more fire to the fuel amid rumors of the All-Star wanting out of the Windy City. Reports of LaVine looking for a new destination have been doing the rounds as the Bulls' inconsistent run this season continues. Earlier, news of the souring relationship between LaVine and DeMar DeRozan made the headlines, although the pair denied the fracture.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY

