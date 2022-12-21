Read full article on original website
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Lakers News: Where Patrick Beverley Wants To Play if He's Traded by LA
Pat Bev has not exactly been worth his contract thus far.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Shut Down A Fan Who Called Them Out Because They Beat The Warriors Without Stephen Curry
As of now, the Brooklyn Nets are in red-hot form and seem to rampage through any opponents that they face. It's no surprise that the Nets now have a 20-12 record and sit comfortably in the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets' most recent game was against...
Yardbarker
Dominique Wilkins Was Shocked When Michael Jordan Cold-Bloodedly Walked In Hawks' Locker Room And Said: "Lace 'Em Up, It's Going To Be A Long Night"
Michael Jordan always had a killer instinct that gave him an edge over his opponents. He not only wanted to be better than everyone else, but he was also confident that he already was. Keeping that in mind, there's no doubt Jordan used to trash-talk his opponents from time to time.
DeMar DeRozan considering massive trade request from Chicago Bulls amid tensions with Zach Lavine
The Chicago Bulls all-star forward Demar Derozan is said to be considering requesting a trade away from the team according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says Michael Jordan Is The Strongest Athlete Ever: "Hang Out 'Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play 18 Rounds Of Golf And Get 30 By Halftime"
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time after all the impressive things he did for the Chicago Bulls. His Airness took the league to new heights with his impressive plays and desire to win every single game he played. Besides that fire to win at...
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers gave an update on Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham 'Pissed Off' After Loss to Hornets
I'm sure a lot of Laker fans feel the same way.
First Look at Ja Morant's Signature Nike Shoes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unveiled his first signature Nike shoe on Christmas Day.
Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Kevin Durant opened up about leaving the Golden State Warriors
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose Made His Wife And Baby Mama Wear Matching Pajamas To Celebrate Christmas
Derrick Rose, just like the rest of the NBA world, is celebrating Christmas. This is a very special holiday for many people around the world, and Rose isn't an exception. Although he's not having the best time in New York, nothing is affecting the former NBA MVP, who is doing everything he can to have a nice time.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kevin Durant Reveals How Jacque Vaughn Turned Nets Around
After a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant shared an interesting story
Did The Phoenix Suns Make A Huge Mistake?
The Phoenix Suns had the opportunity to select Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Trade Reportedly 'Off The Table'
Starting just months after his arrival in Los Angeles, the Russell Westbrook trade rumors have been a fact of life for the Lakers. As the team's biggest question mark, Russ has been the topic of conversation in the NBA community for a while now. But even after making such a...
