Read full article on original website
CuriousCujo
4d ago
Windfarms on the ocean will destroy marine life. Look at that, my conclusion doesn't cost tax payers thousands and it is a simple fact!
Reply
16
P Krueger
4d ago
They leak oil. Check out the ones in the dessert. We're the motor /blades are you can see gear oil. Ocean wind farms can not guarantee this will not happen . That will be a problem with the eco system. oh yeah, gear oil is a petroleum product.
Reply
10
Oregon Mike
4d ago
Green energy is great but they really need to study how they affect wildlife or they will not be Green. They don’t look that great either so hopefully cold fusion will help eventually.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
Sierra Sun
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
newsmirror.net
Mojave Desert Land Trust secures protection of 6,901 acres
Joshua Tree, California – In good conservation news for the California desert, the Mojave Desert Land Trust (MDLT) permanently protected an additional 6,901 acres of the region in 2022. MDLT’s significant land protections of the year included 232 acres in Death Valley National Park, a 640-acre property in Mojave Trails National Monument, and 1,440 acres in the Caliente Creek watershed.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area group celebrates U.S. bill to phase out fishing ‘curtains of death’
A West Marin group is celebrating the advancement of new regulations that will end the use of giant ocean fishing nets — blamed for inadvertently killing turtles, mammals and dolphins — in federal waters off the state’s coast. For the past two decades, Marin’s Turtle Island Restoration...
SFGate
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
Local crab fishermen face challenges with late start to season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Crab fishermen who have been anxiously waiting for state officials to announce the start to the fishing season will still face a number of challenges when they can finally drop their traps next weekend.The commercial crabbing industry has been hit especially hard this year. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed the season three times already because of humpback whales in the area. On Thursday, officials announced commercial crabbing can begin on Dec. 31.It's been a long wait for local crabbers desperate for some much needed revenue. Every crab pot is checked and readjusted as Captain Matt...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, Christmas weekend edition: CA will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend; Congressman Valadao leads request for answers from Interior on biological opinions; Rethinking risk and responsibility in the western wildfire crisis; and more …
California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts. “Bay Area residents from San Francisco to San Jose are waking up to a gloomy, but balmy Friday morning, with clouds set to slowly fizzle out by tonight as a warming trend takes hold of Northern California. This warmth will peak on Christmas Day and host some of the warmest temperatures not just in the Bay Area but in the entire country. But this holiday warmth won’t last for too long. The ridge of high pressure responsible for this cozy holiday weekend is set to march out of California by Monday, introducing the potential for some travel concerns for residents heading back home during the early part of next week. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): California will be hit with 2 weather systems this holiday weekend. Here’s a timeline of impacts.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KSBW.com
Increasing numbers of monarch butterflies spotted in California
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — More than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been counted at overwintering sites in California, according to the Xerces Society's Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. The conservation organization says this number of monarch butterflies hasn't been seen since the fall of 2000. In 2020, only about 2,000 butterflies...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Opens Commercial Dungeness Crab Fishery Statewide But Continues Partial Recreational Crab Trap Restriction
December 23, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishery statewide on Dec. 31, 2022. Fishing Zones 3-6 (all. areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county Line) will open under a 50 percent trap reduction on Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period to begin on Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:01 a.m. This trap reduction will help reduce risk of entanglement as humpback whales continue to migrate to winter breeding grounds. Commercial Dungeness crab vessels operating in Fishing Zones 3-6 must understand and comply with the restrictions by reviewing the CDFW Declaration (PDF). Any commercial Dungeness Crab vessel fishing in or transiting Fishing Zones 3-6, regardless of fishing location, is subject to the 50 percent reduction and must have at least half of their valid buoy tags for the current fishing season onboard and available for inspection by CDFW at all times until the trap reduction is lifted.
Who speaks for the people of Monterey County?
Monterey County has nearly half-a-million people, but not a single state lawmaker.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
workboat.com
Study lists options to advance California offshore wind
The central California coast has an array of opportunities to enhance its waterfront infrastructure to support the growth of the offshore wind and space industries, a new study finds. The findings of the “Central Coast Emerging Industries Waterfront Siting and Infrastructure Study” will inform critical next steps in planning for...
yaktrinews.com
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
finehomesandliving.com
5 Amazing Spots of RV Camping in California
California is a huge state. It has several major cities and many more quiet little towns. You will also find some excellent spots for camping in both the northern and southern sections. Traveling through California in an RV is one of the most thrilling ways to see what this state...
Surfline
The North Pacific Isn't Done With You Yet, Hawaii
Solid, overlapping NW swells incoming Thursday through Sunday. Peak times are late Fri-Sat AM and late Sat-Sun AM. Light and swirling wind expected through the holiday weekend. It’s been quite a week for the Hawaiian Islands. From XL and clean to giant and stormy with buckets of rain and thunderstorms (as well as snow on the Big Island summits), the Aloha State got a bit of everything over the last few days. And the North Pacific isn’t ready to stop. A new, long period northwest swell is building into the Islands today, with a couple more reinforcements incoming from Friday through Sunday. Bottom line: it’s gonna continue to pump for the next few days. Hope your arms (and your quiver) are ready.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses
The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
A dozen Californians overdose on this holiday spice every year
A poison control doctor told SFGATE that "the few people who do it are very sorry and just don't want to do it again."
Comments / 27