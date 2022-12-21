MADISON – First Baptist Church Madison and many other churches within the area are welcoming the community to Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24. At First Baptist Church Madison, beginning at 6 p.m. attendees will enjoy a service filled with candles, traditional music with an organist and pianist, special music presentations, Homily, the Children’s Nativity and the Lighting of the Christ Candle in the Advent wreath, plus a church wide candle lighting to Silent Night. Following the service, attendees are invited to join in a reception of coffee, cider, hot chocolate, and Christmas sweets where you can see old friends and meet new neighbors. This is a service for the entire family; babies are welcomed. No childcare will be provided.

