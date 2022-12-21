Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Trussville 6-year-old named 2023 Champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville 6-year-old has been chosen to be one of 10 2023 Champions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Logan McCool will be the first child from Alabama to be selected as a Champion and serve as the face for the children treated at Children’s Hospital. “These ambassadors spend their […]
Obituary: Dennis Wayne Johnson
Memorial Service for Dennis Wayne Johnson, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born April 18, 1952, in Trenton, Michigan, to Clarence Johnson and Susan Parrish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Victoria Rose Johnson; son, Eric Michael Johnson; grandchildren, Ethan Michael Johnson and Emily Moira Johnson; brothers, Larry (Barbara) Johnson and Keith (Shelia) Johnson; and sister, Donna Stuart.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
Sheffield Alcoholic Anonymous group to hold 30 hours of nonstop meetings for holidays
An Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group in Sheffield will host an "alcothon" — or 30 hours of nonstop meetings — to help people during the holidays.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Rhett Drive in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Rhett Drive in Muscle...
Jody Singer, first woman to lead NASA’s Huntsville center, on watching Artemis launch: ‘Go, baby, go!’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’
None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
WSFA
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
themadisonrecord.com
Local churches planning Christmas Eve services to celebrate the birth of Christ
MADISON – First Baptist Church Madison and many other churches within the area are welcoming the community to Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24. At First Baptist Church Madison, beginning at 6 p.m. attendees will enjoy a service filled with candles, traditional music with an organist and pianist, special music presentations, Homily, the Children’s Nativity and the Lighting of the Christ Candle in the Advent wreath, plus a church wide candle lighting to Silent Night. Following the service, attendees are invited to join in a reception of coffee, cider, hot chocolate, and Christmas sweets where you can see old friends and meet new neighbors. This is a service for the entire family; babies are welcomed. No childcare will be provided.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
Alabama family loved their Christmas tree … until they realized it came with more than 100 little guests
An Alabama family says they had to toss out their Christmas tree after realizing it came with some surprise house guests, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported a family from Snead, Alabama, loved their real Christmas tree until they started realizing that baby praying mantis began hopping out of their tree.
Cullman County Revenue satellite offices moving away from cash transactions
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham announced that the county’s satellite revenue offices will no longer accept cash, nor will they have cash on-hand, effective March 1, 2023. The locations in Baileyton, Dodge City and Hanceville will be able to process debit/credit card payments and checks only after March 1. The main office at the Cullman County Courthouse will continue to accept cash, debit/credit cards and checks. “One of the main reasons is security,” Willingham explained at the Cullman County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Our satellite offices are sometimes manned by only one person at these...
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville
Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
