Hartselle, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dennis Wayne Johnson

Memorial Service for Dennis Wayne Johnson, age 70, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Crane Hill. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born April 18, 1952, in Trenton, Michigan, to Clarence Johnson and Susan Parrish. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul Johnson. Survivors include his wife, Victoria Rose Johnson; son, Eric Michael Johnson; grandchildren, Ethan Michael Johnson and Emily Moira Johnson; brothers, Larry (Barbara) Johnson and Keith (Shelia) Johnson; and sister, Donna Stuart.
CULLMAN, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Rhett Drive in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Rhett Drive in Muscle...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
AL.com

Jody Singer, first woman to lead NASA’s Huntsville center, on watching Artemis launch: ‘Go, baby, go!’

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission

On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Downtown Huntsville restaurant to close: ‘A little place with a lot of soul’

None of them had prior experience running a restaurant. Cooking for loved ones was how their family showed affection, and they wanted to share that feeling with others. So, seven years ago, South Korea natives Yeon Arnold, her brother Youngsoon Oh and Youngsoon’s wife Heesook Oh opened Big Oh’s, a restaurant serving Korean fusion cuisine. The place was named after Youngsoon, who’d learned chef skills back home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Local churches planning Christmas Eve services to celebrate the birth of Christ

MADISON – First Baptist Church Madison and many other churches within the area are welcoming the community to Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24. At First Baptist Church Madison, beginning at 6 p.m. attendees will enjoy a service filled with candles, traditional music with an organist and pianist, special music presentations, Homily, the Children’s Nativity and the Lighting of the Christ Candle in the Advent wreath, plus a church wide candle lighting to Silent Night. Following the service, attendees are invited to join in a reception of coffee, cider, hot chocolate, and Christmas sweets where you can see old friends and meet new neighbors. This is a service for the entire family; babies are welcomed. No childcare will be provided.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting

A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Revenue satellite offices moving away from cash transactions

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Revenue Commissioner Barry Willingham announced that the county’s satellite revenue offices will no longer accept cash, nor will they have cash on-hand, effective March 1, 2023. The locations in Baileyton, Dodge City and Hanceville will be able to process debit/credit card payments and checks only after March 1. The main office at the Cullman County Courthouse will continue to accept cash, debit/credit cards and checks.  “One of the main reasons is security,” Willingham explained at the Cullman County Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Our satellite offices are sometimes manned by only one person at these...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?

Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts

Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

The 100 BlackMen of GreaterHuntsville

Story by Phyllis Jones, Speakin’ Out News, senior staff writer (courtesy photo) The 100 Black Men ofGreater Huntsville (100 BMOGH), a Huntsville charitable organization, held its black tie/ formal dress annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 17th, at the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. As a non-profit 501 (c) (3), the organization’s main purpose is to empower youth to reach their full potential. Proceeds from the Holiday Gala will support academic scholarships and the organization’s “Four for the Future” overall mission.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

