Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Arizona Republican Loses Lawsuit Over Attorney General Race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County...
US News and World Report
Young Hiker Who Died in NH Remembered as Caring, Determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
US News and World Report
Police: Missouri Woman Tracked Stolen Car, Killed Two Men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius...
Comments / 0