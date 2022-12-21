Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
edglentoday.com
SIUE Men's Basketball to Be Featured on National Television
EDWARDSVILLE – For the first time since 2012, SIUE men's basketball will play a home game for a national television audience. The Cougars' January 5 game against Tennessee State at First Community Arena has been selected for the Ohio Valley Conference television package. The game is the first of...
KFVS12
Mizzou basketball team beats Illinois and Tigers football team prepares for Bowl game
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Tigers basketball team beat Illinois Thursday, December 22, in St. Louis 93-71, while the football team prepares to play in a Bowl game Friday, December 23. The Tigers basketball team improved to 10-1 with the Bragging rights win, while the 16th ranked Fighting...
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
KMOV
Rosati-Kain stays open with multi-year agreement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials announced today that they have reached a multi-year agreement to keep Rosati-Kain open. As part of the agreement, the school has reached a deal with the St. Louis Archdiocese to lease its current school building. In addition, St. Joseph Educational Ministries will be the...
laduenews.com
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis
Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
edglentoday.com
The Million Dollar Drag Race is Moving to World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS – Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless...
southernillinoisnow.com
Irvington woman injured in one car crash southeast of Centralia
A 20-year-old Irvington woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the 24-hundred block of South Perrine Street just outside the southeast Centralia City Limits. Deputies say Austyn Howe of Blair Street was northbound on Perrine Street when she ran off the right side of the road into...
KSDK
The Mary's VS. The Karen's
ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
KMOV
Navy recruit surprises sister at elementary school ahead of the holidays
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Excitement was building inside the walls of Frohardt Elementary School in Granite City with a red carpet featuring Santa and teachers dawned in ugly Christmas sweaters. Third grader Isabella Goodson traded in her front row seat to become one of Santa’s elves. Her Christmas list this...
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
Exit ramp reopened on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
advantagenews.com
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
KSDK
Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK
ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement. Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media. Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful...
advantagenews.com
Closures and cancellations for Thursday
-The Overnight Warming Center in Alton will be open tonight. -All activities and events at Lewis & Clark Community College are canceled for Friday. -The Christmas Wonderland light display at Rock Spring Park in Alton is closed Thursday night and Friday night. -Missouri Botanical Garden - Garden Glow closed tonight.
Comments / 0