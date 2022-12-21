Read full article on original website
NBA
Hornets Swarm Lakers Paint and Leave them with a Loss that Stings
For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets encountered the Lakers in Los Angeles, exposed the Purple and Gold’s smaller lineup, and walked away with a 134-130 victory. This afternoon, it was revealed that the Lakers would be without their big man, Anthony Davis, indefinitely due to a...
NBA
Dynamic rookies Ivey, Duren brighten Pistons long-term outlook
If the Pistons present isn’t what they or their fans imagined it would be just a few months ago – though those imaginings likely didn’t allow for the prolonged absence of Cade Cunningham – their future outlook has gotten rosier despite the pall an 8-26 record might cast.
NBA
DeRozan's gamewinner sinks Knicks, Bulls win 118-117 on Christmas Eve Eve
You’re looking in Zach’s eyes, in Vooch’s eyes, and DeMar’s eyes—like poor Quentin Grimes was to DeRozan with six seconds and counting down Friday night in Madison Square Garden—and then you suddenly realize, in a variation of the old song, that uh oh, this could be the start of something big.
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
NBA
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA
5 players who continue to shine in NBA Fantasy leagues
As the holidays approach faster than Ja Morant driving to the rim, there are five fantasy basketball players who are the gifts that keep on giving. Brown has emerged as one of the premier players in the league, forming a lethal duo with Jayson Tatum that should have the Celtics in championship contention for years to come. Entering this season, he had produced back-to-back campaigns in which he averaged at least 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 3-pointers. What makes him even more valuable is that he’s an efficient player, shooting 47.5% from the field for his career. If there is a downside to Brown’s game, it’s that he has only shot 72.3% from the free-throw line.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Thunder 125 (OT)
Pelicans (20-12), Thunder (14-19) Friday’s trip for a back-to-back in Oklahoma City was not for the faint of heart, a harrowing experience filled with peaks and valleys from a New Orleans perspective. Ultimately, the Pelicans were able to pull off a late fourth-quarter comeback and outplay the Thunder slightly in overtime, sweeping a back-to-back against Western Conference foes. OKC needed to overcome an 18-point halftime deficit, but dominated a long stretch of the third and fourth quarters, looking in position to prevail, before New Orleans managed to get the game to an extra period in clutch time. Herb Jones was crucial with 11 fourth-quarter points, including a tying layup in the final seconds off a scoop assist by CJ McCollum.
NBA
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
Recap: Fourth quarter decides Wizards' Thursday night loss in Utah
The Wizards got strong performances from Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert, and Kyle Kuzma in Thursday night's game in Utah, but it wasn't enough to keep things close as the fourth quarter wore down. The Jazz outlasted the Wizards 120-112. With Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) and Deni Avdija (lower...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic keep ascending
Calmly, maybe unknowingly, Ja Morant uttered five words to set the stage for his team’s 125-100 drubbing Friday of the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Wednesday, Morant was asked about the teams the Grizzlies might need to “run through” on the arduous journey to winning the franchise’s first NBA championship.
NBA
Power Rankings Notebook: Warriors' defense, Nets' offense & league-wide comeback stats
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. The Warriors can’t defend their championship...
Jets’ previously-prolific running game has collapsed during losing streak
When the Jets went on a four-game winning streak in October, they established their formula: Play good defense, run the ball and let the quarterback just manage the game and not turn the ball over. Two months later, they are now in a four-game losing streak. Though it is easy to point the finger at quarterback Zach Wilson, who has not played well in the past two losses he started, another troubling aspect of this losing streak is the lack of a running game. In their loss Thursday to the Jaguars, the Jets had just 66 yards rushing. Take away the 55...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Heat 108
Less than two weeks ago, Tyrese Haliburton endured a rare off night against the Miami Heat. Indiana's leading scorer managed just one point in an 87-82 loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, going 0-of-9 from the field and 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Haliburton flipped the script in Friday's rematch in Miami, torching...
NBA
Hornets Even Road Trip Following Bizarre Ending In Los Angeles
Washington, Ball, Rozier All Score 20+ PTS; Lakers Goaltend Hayward’s Late Go-Ahead Layup. In one of the more unusual finishes one might ever see in an NBA game, the Charlotte Hornets stuck together and came out on top thanks largely to a last-second, go-ahead, goaltended layup in a thrilling 134-130 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
