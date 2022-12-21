Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; Franco Harris dies at 72

Read full article on original website
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Four major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot...
Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who had his...
Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates
Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country. The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
China Taiwan
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours. Taiwan says China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island. The increased military activity came after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. In Washington, an official of the White House National Security Council said China’s military activity near Taiwan was “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.” China has often used large military exercises in response to U.S. support of Taiwan. It conducted large live-fire military exercises in August in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.
