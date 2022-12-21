Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; Franco Harris dies at 72

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours. Taiwan says China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island. The increased military activity came after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. In Washington, an official of the White House National Security Council said China’s military activity near Taiwan was “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.” China has often used large military exercises in response to U.S. support of Taiwan. It conducted large live-fire military exercises in August in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO