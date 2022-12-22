ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

293 new covid cases in NW Georgia over the past 7 days; 4 more deaths.

By , jdruckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
Covid remains a big concern in Northwest Georgia as the pandemic nears a third year.

In the seven days ending Wednesday, another 293 positive covid tests were reported to the state Department of Public Health from Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties combined.

Four more covid deaths were identified — two from Floyd and one each from Bartow and Polk counties. Bartow also posted another probable death. Statewide, 85 people died from the virus last week while another 8,910 cases were detected,

Rome’s hospitals were treating 33 patients on Wednesday: 16 at Atrium Health Floyd and 17 at AdventHealth Redmond. On Dec. 14, 38 patients were being treated for the virus.

A county-by-county look at the positive tests from the past seven days shows:

♦ Floyd: 108 cases vs. 64 cases as of Dec. 14.

♦ Bartow: 130 cases vs. 79 cases.

♦ Gordon: 10 cases vs. 19 cases.

♦ Polk: 36 cases vs. 10 cases.

♦ Chattooga: 9 cases vs. 3 cases.

Get tested: The free covid test site at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The test site will be closed Saturday through Monday and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Rome News-Tribune

