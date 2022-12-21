Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
Opelika couple, professional Santa share importance of holiday inclusion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday is a time for many families to celebrate their traditions, some even culturally. However, some people would like more inclusion in holiday decor and characters. Cheryl and Ulysses Cooper began their Black Santa journey working in a Florida school system. “We have four daughters,...
WTVM
Lee County residents talk about favorite Christmas traditions
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Tis’ the season! There are only two days until Santa comes to town. There are only a few more days until Christmas, and as you can see, Santa is here in Auburn, making one more stop before he heads back to the North pole. We asked residents in the area what their favorite Christmas traditions are and what they hope to see underneath the tree.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘They make me feel like I’m their daughter’: Auburn player Romi Levy celebrates Hanukkah with Bruce Pearl’s family
For those of the Jewish faith, December is the time to light the menorah, say traditional blessings and eat good food while celebrating Hanukkah with friends and family. Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is an eight-day holiday celebrated Dec. 18 through Dec. 26. Auburn’s men’s basketball head coach Bruce...
tallasseetribune.com
Quick reaction possibly saved theater
Keeping an eye on the neighbor paid off in Tallassee. Linda Hughey Williams was visiting family at WACQ just across Barnett Boulevard from the Mt. Vernon Theater. “She and my wife noticed the garbage can inside entry to the theater foyer was on fire,” Tallassee city councilmember and WACQ owner Fred Randall Hughey said. “They started hollering.”
auburnvillager.com
Miracle on Foster Street: Habitat for Humanity dedicates 72nd home
Stone Martin Builders, its trade partners and the city of Auburn pulled off a Christmas miracle, joining together to build a local family their "dream" home, the 72nd constructed by Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity in the area. Construction for the home, located on Foster Street in Northwest Auburn, started...
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Popular downtown Columbus restaurant reopens after renovations
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new look to a popular luxury restaurant located downtown Columbus. Hotel Indigo’s Eighteen85 Rooftop Bar closed down on Sept. 13 for about six weeks to make some improvements as part of their remodeling project. Many of the upgrades paid tribute to the rich history in Columbus. The upgrades– which […]
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
WSFA
Mercy House serves hundreds of families in need this Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House’s Ministry About People is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Montgomery. Thursday, the nonprofit opened its doors to serve a warm meal and donate gifts to those in need. “People in the community have come together to make this a really, really beautiful...
Columbus restaurants open on Christmas day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas 2022 is right around the corner. Here’s a look at some of the nearby restaurants open on the 25th. Lemongrass Thai & Sushi 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.2435 Wynnton Rd, Columbus, GA 31906 Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904 Taste Of […]
UPDATE: Missing woman and five-month-old located
UPDATE 12/23/22 12:51 p.m.: According to the Columbus Police Department, Kegler and Williams were located in good health. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and her five-month-old daughter. Police say Latoria Kegler and her five-month-daughter Majesty Williams were last seen Friday, Dec. […]
WTVM
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
wrbl.com
Russell County School District – Destined for Excellence!
HO HO HO! Mt. Olive Intermediate School celebrated their 5th annual Christmas toy drive with Santa. They’ve raised a total of 234 toys that will be donated to the Phenix City Christmas toy drive on Saturday. “We’re so excited!” says forth grade teacher, Dephenia Blount. Mrs. Blount gives thanks to everyone who contributed and loved the idea that they were able to give back to the community. Merry Christmas from Mt. Olive Intermediate School, whose students are Destined for Excellence!
Opelika-Auburn News
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900
Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered front porch welcomes you into the sizable living area. The large living area extends into open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen features a long island, plenty of counter space & luxurious appliances. Along with custom wooden cabinets & granite countertops throughout, there is ample room for storage with pantry & closets in each bedroom. Down the hall is a large bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & private bath. Off the kitchen is another bedroom with a bathroom across the hall. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
opelika-al.gov
HL MANDO AMERICA CORPORATION CONTINUES TO GROW HEADQUARTERS IN OPELIKA, ALABAMA
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced yesterday that HL Mando America Corporation will be investing $11.1 million to upgrade their current facility and creating 26 new jobs. HL Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension systems to support its customer base located throughout the U.S. Mando Corporation...
Comments / 0