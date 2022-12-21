Photo by(Little, Brown and Company) This novel is a feminist retelling of Circe from The Odyssey, adding depth to the sorceress as more than just a man-hating witch who turns sailors to swine. She is the firstborn daughter of Helios, Titan god of the sun, and seemingly unremarkable. She is not lucky enough to have powers like her father, nor is she visually striking like her nymph mother, daughter of Titan Oceanus. But as time passes, she comes to realize that she, along with her three other siblings, are something unseen before. Witches. They can use their powers to craft spells, raise the dead, and dole out curses — even against the gods. And while she may not be the most powerful sorcerer of her siblings, she has a knack for transformation that none of the others have.

