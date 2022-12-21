Read full article on original website
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This December
As months go, December often brings one of the most wide-ranging arrays of books imaginable. This year is no exception; among the most intriguing books scheduled for release are the first volume of a biography of Paul McCartney and a mystery novel set amidst struggling indie bands in 1990s New York CIty. For those looking to expand your stores of knowledge, December also brings with it new books on underappreciated animals and gripping moments in history. Perhaps you’ll find something in here to read beside the fire — or an ideal gift for the holidays.
Michelle Obama kicks off 2 nights at Chicago Theater for book tour
Former first lady Michelle Obama made her first appearance of a two-night stop in Chicago to promote her latest book: "The Light We Carry"
12 books to curl up with this December
We made it. Thanksgiving is over. Now we can look forward to the craziness of the December holidays.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Circe by Madeline Miller: A Review
Photo by(Little, Brown and Company) This novel is a feminist retelling of Circe from The Odyssey, adding depth to the sorceress as more than just a man-hating witch who turns sailors to swine. She is the firstborn daughter of Helios, Titan god of the sun, and seemingly unremarkable. She is not lucky enough to have powers like her father, nor is she visually striking like her nymph mother, daughter of Titan Oceanus. But as time passes, she comes to realize that she, along with her three other siblings, are something unseen before. Witches. They can use their powers to craft spells, raise the dead, and dole out curses — even against the gods. And while she may not be the most powerful sorcerer of her siblings, she has a knack for transformation that none of the others have.
If You Loved "Wednesday" On Netflix, You Will Love These 15 Monstrous Books
If you're obsessed with the strange and creepy world of Wednesday, here are 15 macabre and monstrous books to read in between rounds of rewatching the series.
‘Armageddon’: Tough Truth in Tender, Funny Film
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is a personal look at his upbringing in Flushing, N.Y., around 1980. Awards voters might assume it’s an affectionate remembrance about growing up. They would be wrong. “I never saw this as a coming-of-age story,” he tells Variety. “I saw it as a moment in time of people trapped within a system.” Aside from the personal story, the movie is a subtle study of how American economy and politics changed. And Gray offers some insights rarely portrayed in films. If this sounds like heavy going, filmmaker Gray — no relation, BTW — made sure it’s entertaining: “It’s not...
Pre-Code Horror: ‘Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde’ Reviewed
Science is about testing boundaries. In Rouben Mamoulian’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, that’s exactly what Dr. Jekyll (Frederic March) does when he comes up with a way to split his personality in two; Dr. Jekyll, the doctor who puts his patients first before attending social events, and Mr. Hyde, the fiend who treats a prostitute, Ivy (Miriam Hopkins), abominably.
'Emancipation' producer called out for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Producer Joey McFarland has many Civil War-era photos of Black Americans. At the 'Emancipation' premiere, he showed off the one that sparked the film.
'The Light Pirate' by Lily Brooks-Dalton is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for December
This hopeful story of survival and resilience spans one extraordinary woman's lifetime.
Emancipation review: Will Smith is on the run in a ruthless slavery drama
What we know for sure about a man called "Whipped Peter" is as scant as a picture and a paragraph: He was enslaved on a Louisiana plantation and escaped; he somehow survived 40 treacherous miles of swamp and made it to a Union safehold in Baton Rouge, where a portrait of him stripped to the waist — his back a constellation of keloid scars incurred from a vicious whipping — became a galvanizing spark for the abolitionist movement.
Why ‘Emancipation’ Cinematographer Robert Richardson Was Reluctant to Shoot the Historical Drama
Cinematographer Robert Richardson had several reasons for why he was extraordinarily hesitant to shoot Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation.” “I was a white man and unsure that I was the best choice to make a film about slavery, [also] nighttime and swamps are pretty forbidden in terms of access to technology — the film shot almost entirely in the swamps of Louisiana, and there was so much abuse, and I did not know that I would feel comfortable filming such a sensitive story,” he says. This film is inspired by “Whipped Peter,” a photograph from 1863 of a former slave who escaped and...
Indie Fiction That Travels Through Time
Time-travel tales have been popular since H.G Wells penned his 1895 novella, The Time Machine, and later writers, such as William Gibson in his 2014 novel, The Peripheral, have further refined the genre. YA authors have also made key contributions, such as Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 classic, A Wrinkle in Time. Here are three more books about time treks, all recommended by Kirkus Indie:
