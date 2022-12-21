ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
Loudwire

Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart

This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Pitchfork

8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ on Showtime, an Enthusiastic Documentary Celebration of Heavy Metal’s Greatest Singer

Dio: Dreamers Never Die (now on Showtime) is the long-awaited documentary about the greatest heavy metal singer who ever was or will be. Sorry Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ozzy Osbourne and King Diamond – Ronnie James Dio had lungs like no other, and you know it. Directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton – the duo behind another seminal heavy metal doc, Last Days Here, about the rollercoaster life of Pentagram vocalist Bobby Liebling – put together this exuberant bio authorized by Dio’s longtime wife and manager, Wendy Dio. It gives us an almost-complete portrait of one of the true, honest-to-Lucifer greats of hard rock and metal, of a singular man with a singular voice.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy