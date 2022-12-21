Read full article on original website
Related
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Zakk Wylde play a Jimi Hendrix tribute show just two days after his first concert with Pantera
Armed with a Wylde Audio Warhammer guitar – the same he used for Pantera's December 2 show in Mexico – Wylde channeled the guitar icon with renditions of Manic Depression, Little Wing and Purple Haze. Zakk Wylde performed at a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert at Austin City...
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ on Showtime, an Enthusiastic Documentary Celebration of Heavy Metal’s Greatest Singer
Dio: Dreamers Never Die (now on Showtime) is the long-awaited documentary about the greatest heavy metal singer who ever was or will be. Sorry Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ozzy Osbourne and King Diamond – Ronnie James Dio had lungs like no other, and you know it. Directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton – the duo behind another seminal heavy metal doc, Last Days Here, about the rollercoaster life of Pentagram vocalist Bobby Liebling – put together this exuberant bio authorized by Dio’s longtime wife and manager, Wendy Dio. It gives us an almost-complete portrait of one of the true, honest-to-Lucifer greats of hard rock and metal, of a singular man with a singular voice.
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Comments / 0