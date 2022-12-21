Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer would like to see Vince McMahon return and has “no problem” with it
During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on Vince McMahon possibly making a WWE comeback…. “Well, you know, this is Vince’s life. He’s done this his whole entire life, and to be away, I would imagine that takes a lot from him not being able to involve himself into what he’s been involved in all his life.”
Kevin Owens comments on his WWE contract and future with the company
During an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Owens commented on his WWE contract and future with the company…. “Now, I have two more years left on my current contract. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t sign another one when it’s done because I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I’m still putting out memorable stuff for people watching. I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I’ve done some incredible stuff and I’ve been very lucky to do what I’ve done. Every other show, every other thing I get to experience is a bonus because I’m not really sure how I can have a better career than I’ve had already. That’s not me patting myself on the back, I’m just saying I’ve been very fortunate.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Photos of Ruby Soho before she joined WWE and when she had fewer tattoos
The website bodyartguru.com notes that former WWE star and current AEW star Ruby Soho has at least 25 tattoos. Prior to joining WWE, Ruby was known as Heidi Lovelace and here are some photos of her before she got a majority of those tattoos…
Solo Sikoa comments on the process of being called up to the WWE main roster
WWE star Solo Sikoa did an interview with NYPost.com and here are a few highlights…. His 2022: “It’s been a roller coaster. When I got hurt in August (PCL sprain) I thought things were gonna change and the next thing you know, I got the call to come up for Clash at the Castle. Everything was just happening fast. Making the transition from NXT to the main roster I think personally for me was easy because I had my brothers up there. I had Sami (Zayn) up there and Roman and Paul (Heyman) up there to help me and guide me. It’s been fun. I’m having a blast.”
Kurt Angle comments on why he felt TNA/Impact Wrestling was “wasting money”
During his podcast, Kurt Angle talked about his run with TNA/Impact Wrestling during the Hulk Hogan era…. “I felt like the new guys coming in, these big stars came in, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and not that any of them I had a problem with, I didn’t have a problem with any of ’em, but I think they got together, especially Hogan and Bischoff, and decided that it was time to make the young guys. There were times where I wasn’t even booked on the show. I didn’t even have a pre-tape, or a promo, or any match. I was not even on the show, and when I did I was losing quite a bit. I didn’t mind putting younger guys over but I think TNA was wasting money by not giving me more wins.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
AEW star calls Sasha Banks “the greatest woman wrestler of all time”
Dax Harwood of FTR appeared on the final edition of the Gentleman Villian podcast and said the following about Sasha Banks…. “I think that, just like me, I feel that sometimes she gets a bad rep because of how passionate she is and how much she wants. You know, she wants it all, but she wants to work for it. That’s the same with us. Like, I want everything this business, but I want to work for it and I want you to know that I’m going to work hard for you, and that’s her, man. She knows what she deserves, and she knows what she’s earned, and she works her ass off to get it, and if she doesn’t get it, she feels slighted and she has a reason to feel that way. Huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time. I think she’s just incredible.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Wrestling veteran believes that Bray Wyatt storyline is “dragging LA Knight down”
During his podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette discussed Bray Wyatt’s segment with LA Knight from the December 16th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown…. “People have been saying the guy can talk, the guy can work or whatever. He can talk. The problem is he never got to the point. And we haven’t seen him wrestle so we don’t know if he can work. And we don’t know what the f**k is going on here or give a sh*t at this point and it’s dragging LA Knight down now with him. What do people like about this?” (quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)
John Morrison on CM Punk’s All Out media scrum rant: “I don’t think it’s good business”
During an appearance on the Bootleg Universe podcast, former WWE star John Morrison commented on CM Punk’s rant from the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum…. “I don’t know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore something, like his upper triceps or something, which is very frustrating, especially when you get to beat his age. He’s basically my age. When you get hurt, it’s not like getting hurt in your 20s. It takes a lot longer, and it’s not necessarily the pain that’s upsetting. It’s the knowledge that, okay, if this is a fully torn triceps, that’s six months to a year before it’s functioning at close to 100%. If you come back earlier, you can re-injure it. So there are probably a lot of things that are going on in his head.
Identity of “cameraman” that was attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the December 23rd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Bray Wyatt attacked a “cameraman” in the ring and put him in the mandible claw. The man has since been identified as wrestler JT Energy. According to JT’s Twitter profile, he was trained by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave and graduated from their Black & Brave wrestling school in 2016. JT wrote, “I may never been the same again after being attacked by Bray Wyatt on Smackdown 🎥” following the airing of the segment.
Video: “New Year, New Dynamite” commercial airs to hype up AEW television changes
As previously noted, AEW television programming will reportedly be getting a new look in 2023. During the December 23rd 2022 edition of Rampage, a “New Year, New Dynamite” commercial aired to hype up the January 4th 2023 edition of Dynamite. On commentary, Excalibur confirmed that the planned changes will go into effect on January 4th.
Vince McMahon allegedly wanted to fire a writer for entering his office without knocking
During the “Insiders” podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs discussed his time working for the company and shared a Vince McMahon story…. “Vince is a legend. Anything I say, it’s with a certain amount of respect and love, and it’s only from the perspective and the experience I had there. So none of it is meant to disparage him because it’s his company. It’s his sandbox. You’re playing it. That’s what you have to understand when you’re there. You go, ‘Why isn’t this different? Because it’s not your show. That was my motto. That was my mantra. It’s not my show. If it was my show, this is how I would do it. It’s not my show, so we’re gonna do this.”
News regarding Solo Sikoa using Umaga’s Samoan spike move in WWE
During an interview with NYPost.com, Solo Sikoa commented on using Umaga’s Samoan spike move in WWE…. “It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?’ I was like, I don’t know. I kind of want to stay away from it because that’s his thing. And he was like, ‘I know he passed away and yesterday was his anniversary,’ which was a Sunday and the next day was Raw. He goes, ‘I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him on TV by using the spike.’ I was like, ‘You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it.’ Once he said that I kind of got emotional. I was like, wow. For those who don’t remember who Umaga was, now I’m about to refresh their memory. It was a pretty cool moment for me to pay tribute to him.”
Jade Cargill addresses her critics and why she hasn’t wrestled for the AEW women’s title yet
In a Q&A on her Twitter page, AEW’s TBS Champion Jade Cargill addressed her critics…. “I’m paying their bills. Doesn’t bother me. It’s all in the sport. Also, good or bad I’m always the topic baby. People hear my name-look me up and STAY, CAUSE IM THAT FUCKING FINE 🤣😂🤣🤣😎”
