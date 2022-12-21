ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC

There have been constant calls since the offseason for the New England Patriots to bring in a true offensive coordinator. They resisted those calls and instead switched Matt Patricia and Joe Judge into offensive roles despite each of their relative lack of experience coaching offenses. Could Bill Belichick’s refusal to make a move in that... The post Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Rams on Christmas Day

Offense Surprisingly, the Broncos might have the advantage here. While Denver still ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive statistic, the Broncos have looked better on offense the past two weeks scoring 28 and 24 points, respectively. And the return of quarterback Russell Wilson should be a boost. Meanwhile, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and are on their fourth starting quarterback this season — Baker Mayfield. ...
DENVER, CO
WBAL Radio

Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office...
HOUSTON, TX
WBAL Radio

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube beginning next season

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The seven-year deal is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy