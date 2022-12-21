Read full article on original website
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test
A Texas Judge ordered genetic testing for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as part of a legal dispute with a woman who alleges Jones is her biological father.
Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC
There have been constant calls since the offseason for the New England Patriots to bring in a true offensive coordinator. They resisted those calls and instead switched Matt Patricia and Joe Judge into offensive roles despite each of their relative lack of experience coaching offenses. Could Bill Belichick’s refusal to make a move in that... The post Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stoia's report card: Broncos at Rams on Christmas Day
Offense Surprisingly, the Broncos might have the advantage here. While Denver still ranks near the bottom in nearly every offensive statistic, the Broncos have looked better on offense the past two weeks scoring 28 and 24 points, respectively. And the return of quarterback Russell Wilson should be a boost. Meanwhile, the Rams are decimated with injuries on offense and are on their fourth starting quarterback this season — Baker Mayfield. ...
Browns-Saints matchup coldest regular season home game in franchise history
The Browns and Saints entered the Christmas Eve matchup not only facing each other, but facing the brutal cold.
Kickoff for Texans at Titans delayed 1 hour because of cold
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The kickoff of the game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans has been delayed by an hour because of extreme cold and power outages in the region. The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office...
76ers' Tyrese Maxey is 'Close' to Returning, Won't Face Knicks
Tyrese Maxey is close to returning, according to Doc Rivers.
NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube beginning next season
Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package. The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. The seven-year deal is...
The best Indianapolis Colts player to wear each number
You know which Indianapolis Colt is No. 1 in your heart, but which Colt is No. 1 at each number? Here is a look at the top players to wear each number in Indianapolis, using pro-football-reference.com's list:. 1. Pat McAfee: No. 1 in the Colts program and No. 1 in...
Vikings vs. Giants final injury report: Bradbury out, Dantzler questionable
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, word came out that Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury wasn’t practicing for the third-consecutive day and it looked like he would be out for Saturday’s game against the New York Giants. Less than two hours later, he was officially declared out. Along with Bradbury,...
Jaguars Knock Colts Out of Playoff Contention For Second Consecutive Year
The Jaguars managed to end the Colts' season for the second year in a row after their big 19-3 win on Thursday Night Football.
