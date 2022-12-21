Read full article on original website
Related
A Woman Skipped Family Christmas Because She Couldn't Sleep With Her BF & Reactions Are Split
Christmas simply isn't Christmas unless you're having arguing with your family over petty BS, right?. One Redditor has ignited a fierce debate on the platform with her all-too-relatable dilemma, and it's all over sleeping arrangements at her parents' home. The anonymous Redditor, who says she's a 27-year-old woman, turned to...
I destroyed my boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his family for the first time
This houseguest’s attempt at a good first impression went down the toilet. A woman from Vancouver, Canada, has prompted face-palm reactions among followers online after sharing the time she broke her boyfriend’s toilet while meeting his parents for the first time. The video of her “embarrassing” bathroom fiasco, which she filmed from the loo right after the crap-ocalypse, currently boasts over 2.9 million views on TikTok. “I wasn’t worried until I realized I didn’t know how to fix it which is when I started to panic a little,” the culprit Kennedy Calwell, 26, told Jam Press of the mishap, which occurred while...
Forgiving Myself For My Divorce Took A Really Long Time
I wanted a divorce for almost six years before mine was final. It wasn’t a horrible situation, but instead of acting like partners, my ex and I were roommates who didn’t really like each other. We both agreed it would be better to go our separate ways. After we came to that decision, we didn’t tell our kids for four months. And each morning I’d head out for a run and the guilt would take me down. I’d vow to try hard to repair my marriage — but it was clear we were better off apart.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
Flight attendant tells passenger she's 'not his servant' during heated argument
A flight attendant put a rude passenger on blast as she told him she wasn't his servant during a heated argument mid-flight. IndiGo flight 6E 12 jetted off from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December, but some passengers ended up having to be put in their place by a member of the cabin crew.
Our teenager started dating a girl whose mother said she talks to dead people
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's always dicey being the parent of a teenager who's dating. You never quite know what you're going to get. And I'm not just talking about the person your teen is dating. You never quite know what you're going to get with that teenager's parents.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Upworthy
Kind postman returns little girl's Father's Day letter addressed to 'Dad in heaven'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2021. It has since been updated. A postman is winning hearts online after he went above and beyond his call of duty to ensure that a child's Father's Day letter to her late dad reached the right hands. Eight-year-old Sianna Tully begged her mom, Sarah, to let her post the letter late on June 20. Speaking to Leicestershire Live, the mother-of-two revealed that when the young girl asked her where her daddy lives so she could address the letter to him, she had to think on her feet and replied: "Heaven, on Cloud Nine." Sianna wrote the letter in private and with the help of her mother, posted it in a letterbox near their home in Bewicke Road, Braunstone, Leicester.
Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially
It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend
DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling). see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
Dear Abby: My mother-in-law is mean to my children
DEAR ABBY: My husband is the oldest of five, with four younger adult sisters. Many people ask if he’s the “favorite” since he’s the firstborn and the only male, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. My mother-in-law favors her daughters to the point of almost ignoring my husband. When it comes to grandchildren, she’s obsessed with her daughters’ children and pretty much ignores our children’s existence. She visits the others 10 times for every one visit to ours. When my husband has spoken to her about it, she says she just “doesn’t see it.” Our children have been hurt...
Stepfather on wife's kids: "They call me dad, and I'm uncomfortable"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A second chance to find the right partner often comes with a different set of relationships. Once a marriage ends, couples need to face making a new life for themselves, and having kids means each new partner will have to adjust to having them in their life.
Dear Abby: My wife left me for my best man
DEAR ABBY: My ex-wife, “Jenny,” and I were together seven years, married for almost five of them. We have a young child together. We have been divorced for eight months. I have been trying to reconcile with her because she is the love of my life and I want our family to be together. The problem is, since we separated, she has been seeing my ex-best friend, “Mack,” who was the best man at our wedding. I was crushed when I found out. I have tried to show Jenny that Mack is a manipulator and a liar and that he hasn’t...
Woman doesn't want her nieces to ruin her birthday again
A birthday balloon with the sky behind it.Photo byMorgan Lane/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have children around, they can cause problems because they sometimes don't care about rules. Inviting them to something like a birthday party can end in trouble so it may be best to have them sit out this kind of event.
Upworthy
Kids leave adorable note checking in on their neighbor: 'We would like to know you are okay'
Adults are often taken by surprise when children do anything thoughtful. In an endearing Reddit thread, u/olliepots shared the wholesome tale of how some children showed their neighbor, Ms. Karren—who is OP's mom—some kindness by checking in on her. The post touched many people's hearts on the platform and will probably do the same for you. Additionally, the tale features a lovely twist that will leave you in giggles. In the post, the Reddit user described how the children left a message on Karren's door after they saw a stranger visit her home.
Woman Chastised by Family for Posting Pictures of Her Honeymoon
Over 3.2 billion images are shared on social media each day. So, it's not surprising that most people enjoy posting photos of exciting events in their life—like their honeymoon. Only, one family took issue with this and chastised their family member for posting.
Mom on daughter: "Why does she get annoyed when I make her clean up after her brother and sister?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being a single mom with three kids requires a lot of patience and determination, and sometimes taking care of house chores means involving the oldest child.
Man Urged To Sue His Ex-Wife and Make Her Homeless Before Christmas
"The rules for this arrangement COULD NOT BE MORE CLEAR," said one Redditor.
intheknow.com
Dad doesn’t force kids to be quiet when pregnant wife has a headache: ‘It’s the children’s home’
A father is being called out for refusing to teach his kids “compassion for others.”. The dad wrote into Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. His wife is seven months pregnant and he has two children, ages five and eight, from a previous marriage.
Scary Mommy
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0