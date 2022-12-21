Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2021. It has since been updated. A postman is winning hearts online after he went above and beyond his call of duty to ensure that a child's Father's Day letter to her late dad reached the right hands. Eight-year-old Sianna Tully begged her mom, Sarah, to let her post the letter late on June 20. Speaking to Leicestershire Live, the mother-of-two revealed that when the young girl asked her where her daddy lives so she could address the letter to him, she had to think on her feet and replied: "Heaven, on Cloud Nine." Sianna wrote the letter in private and with the help of her mother, posted it in a letterbox near their home in Bewicke Road, Braunstone, Leicester.

