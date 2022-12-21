Read full article on original website
University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program
A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcomes new primary care provider in Pinehurst
Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) welcomes Kathy Talbert, FNP to its primary care team at PMC – Heather Glen in Pinehurst. Talbert brings over 10 years of clinical experience joining the team consisting of seven physicians and eight advanced practice providers at this location. A Moore County native, Talbert started...
Large fire breaks out at manufacturing building in Moore County
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire at manufacturing building in Robbins Saturday morning.
Hudson surveys Moore County power station
U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
The blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins.
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You Speechless
North Carolina is filled with history, but perhaps one of its most fascinating tales involves a traveling circus, a mummy, and a funeral home that combine to weave together one of the most unbelievable events you've ever heard of. Keep reading to learn more.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
'My heart is broken': Emotional tributes at funeral of fallen Cumberland County Deputy
Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was killed Dec. 16 while he was investigating a robbery.
A Christmas past recalled in Sampson
It seems like a hundred years ago, but it was only 73 years ago and I was 18 years old at the time. I was a student at Salemburg Ac
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
Great Christmas Light Contest winners announced
LAURINBURG — The winners are in for the third annual Great Christmas Light Contest. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis the Season have announced this year’s first-place winner as 11121 North Gates Drive. They will receive $500 as the first-place winner. The $300 second-place...
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
