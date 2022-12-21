ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

University of North Carolina Quietly Scrubs Race-Based Criteria from Fellowship Program

A University of North Carolina (UNC) nutrition fellowship program scrubbed criteria that made the fellowship exclusive to black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) students after a civil rights complaint was filed alleging the program violated federal anti-discrimination laws, the program’s website reveals. UNC’s Fellowship for Exploring Research in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcomes new primary care provider in Pinehurst

Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) welcomes Kathy Talbert, FNP to its primary care team at PMC – Heather Glen in Pinehurst. Talbert brings over 10 years of clinical experience joining the team consisting of seven physicians and eight advanced practice providers at this location. A Moore County native, Talbert started...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Hudson surveys Moore County power station

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation Friday to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On Dec. 3, two substations were intentionally attacked, leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Home for the holidays: Wake, Cumberland shelters urge people to adopt dogs and cats

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cumberland and Wake animal shelters are urging people to adopt a new pet over the holiday season. "We had a very busy November and December, so our shelter is very full,” said Cumberland County Animal Services Director Elaine Smith. “Some of these animals have been through tough times and we would love to see them have a wonderful new home for the holidays.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Great Christmas Light Contest winners announced

LAURINBURG — The winners are in for the third annual Great Christmas Light Contest. The Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and ‘Tis the Season have announced this year’s first-place winner as 11121 North Gates Drive. They will receive $500 as the first-place winner. The $300 second-place...
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL News

Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse

A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
ROBBINS, NC
cbs17

20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville for fallen Cumberland County deputy’s funeral

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy