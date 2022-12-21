Through a combination of prolific work and genuinely awe-inspiring emotional dexterity, Olivia Colman has spent the past two decades steadily building herself into one of Those Actors, the ones you will watch no matter what they’re doing or where they might turn up. Her talent is such that her major projects frequently place her in contention for awards this time of year, but she’s also such a presence that any Colman performance is capable of giving something remarkable, no matter the size of the film or the size of the role. So while the Awards Season narrative this year has already framed Colman’s work in Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light (in which she is predictably compelling) as the clear contender, it’s important to remember that there’s more than one film out at the end of 2022 featuring great work from one of our finest stars.

