20 great whodunits to watch after Glass Onion—and where to find them
The much-anticipated Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion finally makes its way to Netflix this holiday weekend, following a one-week-only theatrical engagement in November. The sequel sees world-renowned detective (and Stephen Sondheim enthusiast) Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) receiving a mysterious invitation to a private island. When he arrives, he finds that a group of colorful characters (including Kate Hudson in a caftan, Kathryn Hahn in a visor, and Janelle Monáe on a mission) have been brought together by a tech millionaire (Edward Norton) with rather murky intentions.
Year-end roundtable: How Kate Bush became the real star of Stranger Things—andthe MVP of summer
In a series of special year-end roundtable discussions, The A.V. Club looks back at the stories that made the biggest impact on pop culture in 2022. Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” initially came out in 1985, when it became the artist’s first Top 40 hit in the United States. In 2022, thanks to a combination of music streaming and Stranger Things, the track became Bush’s first Top 10 hit, climbing up that Billboard Hot 100 chart to number three. Below, three A.V. Club staffers discuss the impact of Stranger Things and the resurgence of Kate Bush.
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 25, to Thursday, December 29. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix, Sunday, 3:01...
In Mariah Carey's Queen of Christmas war, Elizabeth Chan continues to take no prisoners
As The Ramones once sang, “Merry Christmas, I don’t want to fight tonight.” If they couldn’t take their own advice, what hope is there for the rest of us?. This holiday season, the queens of Christmas are turning the Yuletide into a litigious Westeros by going after the Cersei of Christmas: Mariah Carey. Several months back, Mariah Carey, the performer of one of the most popular Christmas jingles of the modern era, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” attempted to name herself the “Queen Of Christmas” by trademarking the term. As we all know, that’s how monarchies work, through trademark disputes.
Joyride film review: Olivia Colman shines (of course) on a predictable but pleasant road trip
Through a combination of prolific work and genuinely awe-inspiring emotional dexterity, Olivia Colman has spent the past two decades steadily building herself into one of Those Actors, the ones you will watch no matter what they’re doing or where they might turn up. Her talent is such that her major projects frequently place her in contention for awards this time of year, but she’s also such a presence that any Colman performance is capable of giving something remarkable, no matter the size of the film or the size of the role. So while the Awards Season narrative this year has already framed Colman’s work in Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light (in which she is predictably compelling) as the clear contender, it’s important to remember that there’s more than one film out at the end of 2022 featuring great work from one of our finest stars.
What games are you desperate to get to before 2022 dies?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Now that The...
Aimee Lou Wood on mastering "the art of simplicity" in her new film Living—but also, well, living
A title like Living is hard to, well, live up to. Simple as the concept may be, its narrative heft can sometimes be taken for granted. More so, if, as in the case of Oliver Hermanus’ latest film, the title aims to translate (and adapt) one of Akira Kurosawa’s most treasured projects, Ikiru. Thankfully, in the hands of screenwriter (and Nobel Prize-winner) Kazuo Ishiguro and boasting a melancholy leading performance by Bill Nighy, this critically acclaimed London-set period drama soars all on its own. Nighy plays Mr. Williams, a career bureaucrat coping with his own mortality when he learns he may not have many more months to live. Forced to reassess his life and purpose, he embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery.
Corsage review: Vicky Krieps delivers one of the year's most ravishing cinematic experiences
The first draft for this review was cheeky and short: “Vicky Krieps. That’s it. That’s the review.” And while the presence of the Phantom Thread star alone should be enough to entice you to watch writer-director Marie Kreutzer’s sumptuous drama Corsage (in select theaters December 23), there are plenty of delights to be found in this fictional retelling of a year in the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Then again, to reduce the film’s tender yet exacting visuals as well its modern aural riffs to “delights” is to deny the way Corsage is a masterful and melancholy meditation on loneliness with a sucker punch of an ending.
