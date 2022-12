Members of Seattle's Jewish community came together Thursday night to celebrate Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. Organized by Chabad of Downtown Seattle, "Light Up the Night Chanukah Celebration" attendees lit a giant menorah and gathered with food and music to "spread that hope, spread that love, spread that light." Hanukkah is observed for eight nights and days. This year, the holiday ends on Monday, Dec. 26th.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO