Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
State organnizing 'First Day Hikes' at parks
HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the...
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than previously required.
Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
Winter storm kept police, plow crews busy
The treacherous winter weather that slowed or, in some cases, stopped holiday traffic in Northwest Indiana largely has come to an end. In fact, Region high temperatures are forecast this week to soar above 50 degrees Thursday and the unseasonable warmth will continue through the weekend and beyond. While that...
GAgives on GivingTuesday brings in more than $29 million for nonprofits
ATLANTA — With more than $29.3 million in donations, amassed from more than 190,000 gifts, #GAgenerosity set another giving record for this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign — an 8 percent increase over last year’s record-breaking total!. Of that total, more than 14,600 gifts were made...
Commercial fisherman hope for better shad season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Commercial fishermen can take to the water beginning at midnight on Jan. 1 to take advantage of the opening day of shad season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Shad season will run through midnight March 31. “Last year’s shad...
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
375,000 Hoosiers to lose Medicaid coverage once COVID-19 emergency ends
An estimated 375,000 Hoosiers will lose their state-supported health coverage in the 12 months following the end of the federal public health emergency — an outcome welcomed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. The Republican chief executive recently joined 24 fellow GOP governors in a letter urging Democratic President Joe...
State legislators need more time to review voting rules, nonpartisan group says
In October, 28 kids and four adults at Allentown's Happy Smiles Learning Center were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, as the day care was not required to have a CO detector. In the prior spring, state Rep. Jeannie McNeill (D-Lehigh County) introduced a bill requiring day care...
Indiana attracts more than $22.2B in capital investment from industry in 2022
(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb. That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a...
Melanie A. Petroski
Melanie A. Petroski, 76, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Roselle Park, N.J., on April 7, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Nelson and Anna MacDonald. Melanie enjoyed gardening and baking, but her true passion...
EPA plans January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill
(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000...
Governor announces agency leadership changes
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective Dec. 31, to become chief medical officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on Jan. 31.
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
