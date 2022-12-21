Chula Vista Establishes Department of Housing and Homeless Services

Some homeless sleep on the sidewalks during the day. Photo by Chris Stone

The city of Chula Vista has created a department tasked with providing staff and resources to address the housing needs of the city and to work on solutions for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as the homeless outreach program, Chula Vista Bridge Shelter, Harborside Park outreach, affordable housing development and first- time home buyer and rental assistance programs.

Stacey Kurz will head the department in the county’s second-largest city and brings with her 23 years of experience in planning, housing and community engagement.

In addition, the department includes Angelica Davis as the city’s first homeless solutions manager — assigned to provide continued support to the city’s Homeless Outreach Team and ongoing management for homeless projects and programs.

“The creation of this department will provide additional focus and dedicated resources to meet the needs of our unsheltered community,” City Manager Maria Kachadoorian said. “We look forward to opening the first bridge shelter in South County and to working with our partners to provide services to support and house as many people as possible.”

Chula Vista will open the first bridge shelter in South Bay next year, planned to provide 66 individual units for unsheltered individuals. Construction is underway on the city-owned property at 27th and Faivre Streets. More than 400 units of affordable housing will also hit the market, including two projects in Otay Ranch — Encelia in Village 8 West and Columba in Millenia

–City News Service