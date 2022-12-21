ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista Establishes Department of Housing and Homeless Services

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e43u0_0jqUQKgE00
Some homeless sleep on the sidewalks during the day. Photo by Chris Stone

The city of Chula Vista has created a department tasked with providing staff and resources to address the housing needs of the city and to work on solutions for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday.

The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as the homeless outreach program, Chula Vista Bridge Shelter, Harborside Park outreach, affordable housing development and first- time home buyer and rental assistance programs.

Stacey Kurz will head the department in the county’s second-largest city and brings with her 23 years of experience in planning, housing and community engagement.

In addition, the department includes Angelica Davis as the city’s first homeless solutions manager — assigned to provide continued support to the city’s Homeless Outreach Team and ongoing management for homeless projects and programs.

“The creation of this department will provide additional focus and dedicated resources to meet the needs of our unsheltered community,” City Manager Maria Kachadoorian said. “We look forward to opening the first bridge shelter in South County and to working with our partners to provide services to support and house as many people as possible.”

Chula Vista will open the first bridge shelter in South Bay next year, planned to provide 66 individual units for unsheltered individuals. Construction is underway on the city-owned property at 27th and Faivre Streets. More than 400 units of affordable housing will also hit the market, including two projects in Otay Ranch — Encelia in Village 8 West and Columba in Millenia

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023

San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: East County Needs More Federal Resources to Avert Migrant Humanitarian Crisis

Two days before Christmas, we received word that nearly 100 asylum seekers are going to be dumped onto the streets of El Cajon with nowhere to go and no one to help them. The effects of the federal government’s failed immigration policies are unfolding before our eyes. Even with Title 42 still in place, the migrant shelter system in San Diego is overwhelmed by asylum seekers.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Is Behind on Constructing New Collision-Preventing Traffic Roundabouts

San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire at $145 Million East Village Building Housing Homeless

A three-alarm fire broke out Thursday in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people. The blaze was first reported a little after 12:10 p.m. on the 12th floor of the 14-story building at 1 14th St., in the Saint Teresa de Calcutta apartments in the East Village neighborhood. Crews knocked down the fire by 12:36 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., investigators were still unclear what caused the fire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found

A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy