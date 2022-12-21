Read full article on original website
Maurine M. Christley
Maurine M. Christley, age 79, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. She was born on April 15, 1943 to Lucille Tester in Spokane, Washington. Maurine worked and retired from Tyson Foods in Corydon, IN. She graduated from Clarksville High School. Maurine enjoyed arts, crafts, singing, and adventuring, but most of all she love spending time with her grandchildren.
salemleader.com
Christmas church celebrations
Numerous churches will be having candlelight services for Christmas Eve. They include: First Baptist Church of Salem, New Hope United Methodist church, Canton United Methodist Church and Salem Presbyterian Church. • The First Baptist church event starts at 11:30 p.m. and will feature the Chancel Choir. A good will offering...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeffery Scott Stewart
Jeffery Scott Stewart, 45, of Oolitic, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence. Born March 5, 1977, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Danny C. and Nancy (Holtsclaw) Stewart. He was a. groundskeeper for Stonecrest Golf Course. He loved fishing and leatherworking. Survivors include his...
salemleader.com
Erman E. Hurst
Erman E. Hurst, age 84, of Borden passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his residence. Born March 31, 1938 in Borden, he was the son of the late George E. Hurst and Mahala A. (Carter) Hurst. On June 10, 1961, he married Donna S. (McKinley) Hurst who survives. Erman...
salemleader.com
Gary Adkins
Mr. Gary Adkins, age 71, of Salem, passed away Monday, December 19 at his son’s home. Mr. Adkins was born December 20, 1950, in Pikeville, Kentucky the son of Whetzel and Zettie Calhoun Adkins. He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company and also as a school bus driver for Salem Schools. He was a member of Westside Church of Christ. He learned to play musical instruments at a young age and enjoyed playing, writing, and performing bluegrass music his whole life.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brian Keith Busick
Brian Keith Busick, 53, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born February 14, 1969, in Bedford, he was the son of Larry Keith and Peggy Joyce (George) Busick. Brian was a 1988 graduate of Mitchell High School. He loved to read his bible...
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighters fight Bayview Dr. blaze
COLUMBUS, Ind. – UPDATE: A family of four is displaced after a Christmas morning fire. At approximately 4:04 a.m. CFD was called to 4678 Bayview Dr. for a report of a fire in the home, per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Lee Davis
Terry Lee Davis, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 12, 1950, he was the son of Esmond and Marie (Shipley) Davis. He married Marcheta Merida on January 29, 1977, and she survives. He was a computer technician for Word Star and the owner of grocery stores and gun shop businesses.
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police response
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A “Cousin Eddie” display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs.”
WLKY.com
'Dangerous carbon monoxide issue': At least 4 people hospitalized in southern Indiana due to effects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE:Although Clarksville Fire Department officials are still working to determine the cause of today's carbon monoxide issues, Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the number of calls related to this incident have dropped dramatically as of noon. They are ending their emergency status and returning to normal operations.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 22, 2022
6:35 p.m. Jasmine White, 21, Mitchell, two counts of theft, burglary. 5:59 a.m. Disable vehicle at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 6:19 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Mitchell Road. 6:57 a.m. Alarm testing at Bedford North Lawrence Career Center. 8:32 a.m. Alarm testing at Shawswick Elementary.
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
Local News Digital
Travel Watch issued for Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. – As a result of the winter storm that blew through Columbus on Thursday night and Friday morning, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Indiana State Police say that some roadways developed frozen spots and became extremely hazardous. Several slide-offs and crashes were reported as...
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
