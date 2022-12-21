Read full article on original website
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
lyndentribune.com
Berryman Loop Neighborhood is one of Lynden’s newest Facebook groups
LYNDEN — Christmas cookie exchange!. If that doesn’t catch one’s holiday eye … this is one of the latest postings of the Facebook group Berryman Loop Neighborhood, started by Janelle Rodriguez who lives on the Lynden cul-de-sac named Berryman Loop.
lyndentribune.com
Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems
WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
thenorthernlight.com
Plover undergoes repairs to become seaworthy again
The historic Plover ferry will undergo repairs expected to make it seaworthy by spring. The city carved out $30,000 to pay for the repairs, which are the first of this extent in over 25 years, while city council will consider approving additional funds for the vessel’s 2023 operations. “Our...
More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts
Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.
actionnews5.com
Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - Officials in Washington state urge pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends. This come after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. It’s hard to believe someone would abandon an animal in the cold and...
KGMI
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Weather, roads will worsen before Christmas. This is what Whatcom travelers should know
People can stay up to date on road changes by following the WSDOT app and twitter.
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
thenorthernlight.com
Future of Ferndale smelter unknown as BPA and prospective buyer fail to reach energy deal
Blue Wolf Capital Partners, the private equity firm that was trying to restart the Alcoa Intalco smelter in Ferndale, ended its energy contract negotiations with Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). A union worker close to the negotiations said Blue Wolf agreed to the power rates but BPA didn’t offer enough power to restart the aluminum plant.
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
whatcom-news.com
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
lyndentribune.com
New fire truck will replace two for Lynden Fire Department
LYNDEN — A new fire truck is ordered for Lynden. Costing over $1.5 million, the Pierce Quint ladder truck will be built over the next two years in Wisconsin and arrive in time for the city’s next fire insurance rating, said Mayor Scott Korthuis. Though a crazy price to pay, it will help keep up an optimal fire rating for Lynden, the mayor said.
Bellingham remains frozen. Here’s how to prevent problems with your home’s pipes
A drastic decrease in temperatures can cause pipes to freeze.
We took a ride on a Bellingham snow plow. This is what operators want you to know
Crews began plowing neighborhoods and making service requests early Wednesday morning.
Flying out of Bellingham for the holidays? Remember — you can’t take Uber
The Port issues licenses to operate permits to a number of taxicabs, for-hire companies and hotel shuttle bus operators.
