ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
lyndentribune.com

Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems

WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Plover undergoes repairs to become seaworthy again

The historic Plover ferry will undergo repairs expected to make it seaworthy by spring. The city carved out $30,000 to pay for the repairs, which are the first of this extent in over 25 years, while city council will consider approving additional funds for the vessel’s 2023 operations. “Our...
BLAINE, WA
actionnews5.com

Some dog owners are ditching their pets in the cold

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - Officials in Washington state urge pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends. This come after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. It’s hard to believe someone would abandon an animal in the cold and...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
CBS Denver

Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine  Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

New fire truck will replace two for Lynden Fire Department

LYNDEN — A new fire truck is ordered for Lynden. Costing over $1.5 million, the Pierce Quint ladder truck will be built over the next two years in Wisconsin and arrive in time for the city’s next fire insurance rating, said Mayor Scott Korthuis. Though a crazy price to pay, it will help keep up an optimal fire rating for Lynden, the mayor said.
LYNDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy