News On 6
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage
Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
Hazmat Responds After Semi Leaks Hydrogen At Tulsa Truck Stop
Tulsa firefighters, Tulsa Police and hazmat crews worked to contain and clean up a chemical spill after a semi truck started leaking hydrogen Sunday afternoon at a truck stop. The leak happened at the Flying J Travel Center near North 129th East Avenue and East Admiral Place. Firefighters say one...
Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning. Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue. According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house. Crews say there...
Oklahoma Farmers Keeping Cattle Safe During Below Freezing Temperatures
These temperatures are nothing to play around in but what about those that can’t escape the cold?. Farming is an integral part of Oklahoma’s economy, many farmers preparing for months for this cold snap. “It’s a challenge sometimes but…it is just what we do all the time,” Joe...
Peach Growers Concerned About Damage From Winter Weather
The cold weather is taking a toll on many farmers who are worried about their crops. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers talked to the folks at an orchard farm in Porter to find out how their peach crop is holding up. Kent Livesay worries about his orchard all winter long,...
Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights
A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
OHP Trooper Uninjured After Patrol Car Clipped By Semi On the Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are thankful that nobody was hurt after a semi-truck had a close call with a patrol vehicle. OHP says the crash happened on Thursday while a trooper was doing traffic control on the Turner Turnpike. According to OHP, an oncoming semi swerved to avoid hitting the...
Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument
Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
