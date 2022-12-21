ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Truck tangled in wires blocks Guide Meridian at Pole Road

LYNDEN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol was dispatched about 3:45pm to a roundabout at the intersection of Guide Meridian and Pole Road due to a report of a stalled semi-truck and trailer. According to radio transmissions at the time, the truck had become tangled in wires. According to traffic...
Main Street construction closure until Dec. 31

LYNDEN — Because of weather delays, the City of Lynden will keep Main Street closed between 17th and Dahlia streets through Dec. 31. The City of Lynden’s Public Works department is constructing the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge and has had that stretch of Main Street fully closed. The City of Lynden asks that motorists follow the posted detour routes and plan their travel accordingly.
Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems

WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Man arrested for threatening employees with knife in Fairhaven

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after threatening store employees with a knife for several hours. Bellingham Police say that officers were called to the business in Fairhaven around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, December 21st. The suspect refused to leave the store for two hours, leading officers...
WCLS News: County library system schedule

WHATCOM -- Due to road conditions, two Whatcom County Library System buildings will have delayed openings and a bookmobile stop has been cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 22. Currently, Island Library (Lummi Island) will have a delayed opening of noon and will close one hour early at 4 p.m. The library system's administrative building on Northwest Drive will open at noon.
