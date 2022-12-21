Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lyndentribune.com
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 21, 2022
Letter: Property taxpayers ‘new cash-cow’ in Lynden?
lyndentribune.com
Berryman Loop Neighborhood is one of Lynden’s newest Facebook groups
LYNDEN — Christmas cookie exchange!. If that doesn’t catch one’s holiday eye … this is one of the latest postings of the Facebook group Berryman Loop Neighborhood, started by Janelle Rodriguez who lives on the Lynden cul-de-sac named Berryman Loop.
lyndentribune.com
Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems
WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
lyndentribune.com
Main Street construction closure until Dec. 31
LYNDEN — Because of weather delays, the City of Lynden will keep Main Street closed between 17th and Dahlia streets through Dec. 31. The City of Lynden’s Public Works department is constructing the Double Ditch/Pepin Creek Bridge and has had that stretch of Main Street fully closed. The City of Lynden asks that motorists follow the posted detour routes and plan their travel accordingly.
lyndentribune.com
WCSO deputies shot in February to return to active duty
WHATCOM – On Feb. 10, Whatcom County Sheriff's Deputies Jay Thompson and Ryan Rathbun responded to a neighborhood dispute in the Kendall area. While investigating the dispute, both deputies were shot in the head by an armed suspect.
lyndentribune.com
Lynden falls to Gig Harbor for first loss
GIG HARBOR — The Lynden Lions boys basketball team suffered its first loss to an explosive Gig Harbor team on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Lions fell 70-63 and moved to 4-1 on the season. The game is inconsequential for their standing in the Northwest Conference as Gig Harbor is a 3A non-conference competitor.
Comments / 0