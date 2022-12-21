Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
Thoughts As We Reach Sugar Bowl Week
I recently heard this theory attributed to Lou Holtz, longtime successful coach at Notre Dame, Arkansas, and South Carolina, among his stops. Oddly, I had considered this for many years, and may have heard it from someone. It’s pretty simple. If you want to know who is going to win...
Alabama Football: What Crimson Tide is getting in Malik Benson
One of the biggest issues for the 2022 Alabama football team was a distinct dropoff in wide receiver play. After putting five wideouts in the first round of the NFL draft in the past three years, Alabama did not field anything that even vaguely resembled a first-round receiver this season.
How Five Scholarships and $5,000 Changed the Course of Women's Athletics at Alabama
Sarah Patterson turned a small salary into a championship-winning program that created a culture of fan support for women's sports.
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
Norfolk native Desmond Ricks, highly ranked recruit, commits to Alabama over LSU and Florida
People often think Desmond Ricks hails from south Florida but it's not the case. He's originally from Norfolk but has spent the last three years in the sunshine state playing for IMG Academy.
Freeze on Auburn's new football coordinators
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses his hire as defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, and his pick as offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery.
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Check out the schedule of events for ECU at the Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala., may not seem like the most glamorous location in Bowl Season, but the Birmingham Bowl still has a fun lineup of events and things to do for each team before the actual contest. Both East Carolina and Coastal Carolina - the two teams set to square off on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 pm ET (5:45 CT) inside Protective Stadium - have arrived in Alabama days before the game and are currently taking in the bowl week festivities in addition to preparing for the game.
2022 ASWA Football Awards Finalists
Winners will be named at the annual ASWA Mr. Football Banquet on Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on December 23, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
