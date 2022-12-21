ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Thoughts As We Reach Sugar Bowl Week

I recently heard this theory attributed to Lou Holtz, longtime successful coach at Notre Dame, Arkansas, and South Carolina, among his stops. Oddly, I had considered this for many years, and may have heard it from someone. It’s pretty simple. If you want to know who is going to win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early

Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Check out the schedule of events for ECU at the Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala., may not seem like the most glamorous location in Bowl Season, but the Birmingham Bowl still has a fun lineup of events and things to do for each team before the actual contest. Both East Carolina and Coastal Carolina - the two teams set to square off on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 pm ET (5:45 CT) inside Protective Stadium - have arrived in Alabama days before the game and are currently taking in the bowl week festivities in addition to preparing for the game.
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 42

Person shot at Beulah Avenue SW in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of Beulah Avenue SW Thursday night. Officers on the scene told CBS 42 that a person was injured and transported to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound. They did not elaborate on the person’s condition. CBS 42 reached […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, December 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Park Crossing High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on December 23, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

247Sports

67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy