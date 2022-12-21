ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE
Fun 104.3

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
97X

WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday

The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
IOWA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening

Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
CORALVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Got a cold or the flu? Be careful when mixing meds

Statewide Iowa — It’s the season for stuffy noses, coughs and sneezes, but common colds may not seem so common with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV still rampant, and Iowans are reminded to take care with the meds they swallow. Dr. Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, a pharmacy professor at Drake...
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases

Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
IOWA STATE
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy