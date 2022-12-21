Read full article on original website
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
Carscoops
Iowa Mechanic To Pay $7.2M To Ex-Angie’s List CEO For Overcharging Classic Car Repairs
One of the founders, and the former CEO of Angie’s List, Bill Oesterle, has won a $7.2 million decision in Iowa against a mechanic who was found to have misled him on the authenticity of at least one classic car, and overcharged him for work on others. Craig Hillinger,...
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in Iowa
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Iowa supermarket location in Windsor Heights.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
kiwaradio.com
Got a cold or the flu? Be careful when mixing meds
Statewide Iowa — It’s the season for stuffy noses, coughs and sneezes, but common colds may not seem so common with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV still rampant, and Iowans are reminded to take care with the meds they swallow. Dr. Wendy Mobley-Bukstein, a pharmacy professor at Drake...
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
The next few days might be a good time to check out these most popular Netflix shows if you haven't seen them already. The list of the most popular Netflix show in each state for 2022 has been released. If you're looking for a good show to watch, I've got the most popular in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin to check out.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
