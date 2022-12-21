Read full article on original website
Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia
(Reuters) – Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday. The 36-year-old has been training in the last...
Soccer-England 1966 World Cup winner Cohen dies aged 83
LONDON (Reuters) -England’s 1966 World Cup-winning right back George Cohen has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday. Cohen made his international debut in 1964 and went on to represent his country 37 times, playing a key role in England’s only World Cup triumph when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley.
Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele’s family gather at hospital bedside
(Reuters) – Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced and that...
