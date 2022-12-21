On December 16, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m. State Police of Mayfield responded to the area of State Route 349 in Johnstown, NY, for the report of a vehicle off the roadway. On arrival, Troopers identified the driver as Timothy C. Bleyl, 75, of Gloversville, NY. Following the investigation, Bleyl was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Mayfield for processing and recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Johnstown Town Court on January 5, 2023, and released to a sober party.

JOHNSTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO