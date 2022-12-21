ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Hampton man for brandishing a gun during a dispute

On December 22, 2022, State Police of Greenwich arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37, of Hampton, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, three counts of Menacing in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.
HAMPTON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two for Criminal Impersonation in Queensbury

On December 20, 2022, State Police of Queensbury arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40, of Queensbury, NY, for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Resisting Arrest. Brianna F. Bouley, 24, of Wilton, NY, was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Albany man following multiple Kohl’s thefts

On December 21, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park, with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC), arrested Christopher Freeman, 39, of Albany, NY, on a warrant for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On November 2, 2022, and November 21, 2022, The Kohl’s,...
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests

On December 16, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m. State Police of Mayfield responded to the area of State Route 349 in Johnstown, NY, for the report of a vehicle off the roadway. On arrival, Troopers identified the driver as Timothy C. Bleyl, 75, of Gloversville, NY. Following the investigation, Bleyl was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Mayfield for processing and recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Johnstown Town Court on January 5, 2023, and released to a sober party.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Dunkin Donuts employee for Grand Larceny

On December 21, 2022, State Police of Queensbury arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19, of Fort Edward, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On December 21, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, NY, reporting missing funds of over $1,500. The investigation determined Azan was working at the location on December 12, 2022, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).

The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
CORNING, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
BENNINGTON, VT

