WRGB
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Second arrest made in 2019 Schenectady homicide case
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Hampton man accused of threatening victims with gun
Police arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37 of Hampton on December 22. Beayon was allegedly involved in a domestic altercation where he threatened victims with a gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
Neglected Dog Found In Albany Was Left Locked Up, Severely Underweight, Police Say
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Hampton man for brandishing a gun during a dispute
On December 22, 2022, State Police of Greenwich arrested Damien M. Beayon, 37, of Hampton, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, three counts of Menacing in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest two for Criminal Impersonation in Queensbury
On December 20, 2022, State Police of Queensbury arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40, of Queensbury, NY, for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Resisting Arrest. Brianna F. Bouley, 24, of Wilton, NY, was arrested for Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.
Teen Sickened By Drugs Purchased From Capital Region Duo, Police Say
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albany man following multiple Kohl’s thefts
On December 21, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park, with the assistance of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center (CRCAC), arrested Christopher Freeman, 39, of Albany, NY, on a warrant for two counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On November 2, 2022, and November 21, 2022, The Kohl’s,...
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
Indictment dismissed in fatal hit-and-run case
The indictment against a Moreau man has been dismissed in a South Glens Falls fatal hit-and-run case. The indictment originally charged John Lincoln-Lynch with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest two following an investigation into an ill child complaint
On December 16, 2022, State Police of Schodack arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23, of Troy, NY, for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and three counts of Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree. On December 17, 2022, Heather M. Martino, 31, of Castleton on the...
nyspnews.com
State Police in Troop G make notable DWI arrests
On December 16, 2022, at about 5:00 p.m. State Police of Mayfield responded to the area of State Route 349 in Johnstown, NY, for the report of a vehicle off the roadway. On arrival, Troopers identified the driver as Timothy C. Bleyl, 75, of Gloversville, NY. Following the investigation, Bleyl was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. He was transported to SP Mayfield for processing and recorded a 0.18% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Johnstown Town Court on January 5, 2023, and released to a sober party.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Dunkin Donuts employee for Grand Larceny
On December 21, 2022, State Police of Queensbury arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19, of Fort Edward, NY, for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. On December 21, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m., Troopers received a complaint from Dunkin Donuts in Queensbury, NY, reporting missing funds of over $1,500. The investigation determined Azan was working at the location on December 12, 2022, and took the end-of-day proceeds for the purpose of depositing the funds, which is part of her routine work responsibilities. Azan failed to make the deposit and failed to return the funds.
WRGB
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
newportdispatch.com
Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
