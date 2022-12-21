ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How This Week's Arctic Blast Compares To Last Year's Texas Storm

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuFkH_0jqUJiht00
Photo: Getty Images

How will this week's incoming "dangerously cold" temperatures compare to the 2021 winter storm that hit Texas? The short answer is: It won't.

Thursday (December 22) and Friday will likely experience "bitter cold weather" thanks to a strong cold front making its way to the Lone Star State. Temps will drop into the mid-20s, but it'll feel like the teens. Not to mention wind gusts, which will create feels-like temperatures below zero degrees. A few flurries are also possible with limited moisture coming in behind the front. The coldest temperatures are expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

While it'll be very cold for us Texans, it's nothing like the deadly winter storm of 2022, which left over 200 people dead.

Here's what's different about this week's arctic blast compared to the 2021 winter storm, per FOX 4 :

Temperatures

Temperatures won't be as cold as they were last year, to say the least. This week, we'll see temps dip into the low teens with a wind chill that'll make it feel like it's below zero. Last year, lows reached -2º and an even colder wind chill.

Precipitation

Little to no precipitation is forecast this week and into the weekend. There's a slight chance of sleet on Thursday, but beyond that, there's no snow or ice on the horizon. Last year, we saw up to 5 inches of snow and ice in some parts of the state.

Length of cold

We can expect these cold conditions for significantly less time than last year. Below freezing temps will last about 70 hours between Thursday and Sunday. Temperatures will dip below 20º for up to 18 consecutive hours this week. Last year, we experienced 129 consecutive hours of below freezing temperatures.

ERCOT power grid

As far as the ERCOT grid goes, leaders say it's "ready and reliable." The state has made changes to prepare to handle the extra demand. Widespread power outages "should be avoided," but high winds could still knock over branches onto power lines in some areas. The highest demand is forecast for Friday morning when temperatures are expected to dip into the low teens. Last year, the state was without power for several days.

Please stay up-to-date with your local stations for the latest weather forecasts.

More Texas weather news

How To Track ERCOT Grid Conditions In Real Time During Texas Freeze

Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before 'Dangerously Cold' Temperatures Hit Texas

Texans Are Preparing For The Upcoming Freeze In The Most Texas Way Possible

Comments / 2

Related
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox26houston.com

Hard Freeze Warning, temps in the 50s Wednesday evening

A Hard Freeze Warning is now in effect for SE Texas from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight Thursday night inland and until Noon Friday along the coast. Temperatures Thursday will start off in the 40s early and climb to the 60s by early afternoon. The strong arctic front will roll in by 1-2 pm and send temps crashing to the 40s by 3-4 pm and around freezing by 7 pm. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens to low 20s by early Friday morning. On top of that wind will pick up switching from the south to the north early Thursday PM with gusts of 30-40 mph inland and 40-50 mph along the coast. We will likely stay below freezing for 36-46 hours so make sure your home is winterized and you are prepared to wear extra layers! Also, make sure your pets are safe and warm and plants are protected. The cold won't stick around for long because our weather models are already hinting at 70s by the middle of next week!
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KILLEEN, TX
KIII TV3

5 things to take out of your car in freezing weather

HOUSTON — Millions of motorists across Texas recently found themselves thinking about the things they needed in their cars in case of a cold-weather crisis. What about the stuff you need to take out of your car when the mercury plunges?. Much of the country, including Texas, is bracing...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid addressing the […]
TEXAS STATE
B93

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy