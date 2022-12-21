ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Campus Martius named among best public squares in US for 2022

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drp47_0jqUIAzw00

(CBS DETROIT) - Campus Martius has been named one of the best public squares in the United States for 2022.

USA Today ranked Campus Martius No. 4 on their list of the 10 best public squares in the country. This is the second year in a row that Campus Martius has made the list.

According to the USA Today website , "Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit's gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter."

Campus Martius has been opened since 2004 and hosts a variety of different events for visitors throughout the year. In the winter, visitors can check out the Detroit Tree Lighting and the ice skating rink, along with other festive activities.

From May through October visitors can experience The Beach at Campus Martius, where people can enjoy food and cocktails, sit in the sun, and kids can build sandcastles.

People can also see live music performances at Campus Martius, along with a variety of other events throughout the year.

For more information on events at Campus Martius, visit here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Library doubles as warming center to help people deal with frigid temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
CBS Detroit

The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22. 
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays

(CNN) -- Thousands of Thursday and Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations.Chicago O'Hare and Denver International airports were seeing the most cancellations on Thursday, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while many of Friday's cancellations were affecting Detroit Metropolitan Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.US air travelers had a decent run of it over the July Fourth, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays with largely favorable weather conditions. But we're in for a different story for Christmas.Scott Keyes, founder of discount travel site Scott's Cheap Flights, told CNN...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

Where to find warming centers throughout Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As winter weather conditions are upon us, here are warming centers people can find throughout Metro Detroit. For a list of warming centers throughout Wayne County, visit here. Following the link will give you the name of each warming center, including its location and operating hours. The City of Detroit also shared a list of warming centers and respite locations available for residents to provide them relief from the cold weather.Cass Community Social ServicesAddress: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St.Phone Number: 313-883-2277Open to families and single womenDetroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming CenterAddress: 11037 Mack Ave.Phone Number: 313-331-8990Open to families and single womenDetroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming CenterAddress: 3535 Third Ave.Phone Number: 313-993-6703Open to single menFor more information on warming centers in Detroit, visit here. The City of Farmington Hills will also open the Costick Center as a warming center from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 23.The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.Individuals do not need to be Farmington Hills residents to use this location as a warming center during these times.For more information, call 248-473-1800 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

More than 300 flights canceled at Detroit Metro Airport

(CBS DETROIT) - As many people travel to see loved ones for the holiday, hundreds of flights at Detroit Metro Airport are canceled.Some people at Detroit Metro are rolling more than their bags, but lugging around the worry if they'll make it home for Christmas. "We can't cancel Christmas. I came from Atlanta so I'm going to have Christmas in Saginaw one way or the other," passenger Ebony Ford said.According to Flight Aware's website, as of Friday evening more than 300 flights are canceled at Detroit Metro. Ford's flight is one of them."There are no Saginaw flights until tomorrow," she...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: "Our Electric Future" Michigan gearing up

(CBS Detroit) - As a  flurry of electric vehicles and battery plants continue to be announced, our region is gearing up for that new powering reality and other changes coming about as our cars, bikes, homes and businesses are increasingly moving towards electrification. Are we ready for this revolution? How are companies, communities and leaders adjusting? And how are we helping to make sure young people are prepared for this technology revolution? Tune in at 8 a.m. this Sunday when an encore of the Emmy winning "Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future" special airs as  Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, Paul Pytlowany, News...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiters stock up on salt, shovels for winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a very busy day at Brooks Lumber in Detroit on Friday as people flocked to the store to buy items like salt and shovels for the winter storm. "Procrastinators are showing up finally today," said Ray Formosa, president of Brooks Lumber. "We've been here over 100 years. We anticipate regardless what the forecast."Salt, shovels and even heaters were some of the items people were coming to buy. In some cases, the purchases were for themselves. But for Ted Phillips, he was thinking of others."I run United Community Housing Coalition and we had a client, a tenant, who was having a furnace put in the landlord is finally taking care of that after many many weeks and months and apparently it didn't work," he said. The kind of Christmas spirt that can warm your heart even in this cold weather."A lot of folks aren't as fortunate enough to be director of a nice agency and have a nice check. We try to make sure we take care of the other folks as well," Phillips said. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Carhartt expanding in Dearborn, creating 125 jobs

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Carhartt, a manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, is expanding its operations in Dearborn and creating 125 jobs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the announcement on Monday, Dec. 19, announcing the expansion was made possible through support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. "We're excited to bring more high-paying jobs to Michigan," said Carhartt Chief Financial Officer Susan Telang. "Our business continues to grow year over year and partnering with the MEDC allows us to expand our employee base by adding top talent and, at the same time, continue to invest...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy."It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program are down 17% this year

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is working to meet its fundraising goal after reporting donations are down this year. The organization says donations to its Red Kettle program are down 17% this year, which means they are down by almost $750,000.With support from the Consortium of Hope, a group of community leaders and businesses who help the Salvation Army fundraise each year, donations made now through Dec. 31 will be fully matched, up to $500,000. The Salvation Army is working to reach its $8.2 million goal to continue helping families in need this holiday season.To learn more about the program and donate, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Allen Park man indicted after allegedly setting semi-trucks on fire in Arizona

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, indicted a 64-year-old man from Allen Park on three counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after allegedly setting semi-trucks on fire.Viorel Pricop allegedly set two commercial semi-trucks on fire near Willcox, Arizona, on Feb. 7, 2022, and one commercial semi-truck trailer near Holbrook, Arizona, on March 1, 2022, according to the indictment. The three trucks were owned by Swift Transportation. Officials say all three trailers and the cargo on them were damaged.On Nov. 9, Pricop was indicted on six counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after he allegedly set semi-trucks on fire in San Bernadino and Riverside Counties. Pricop faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation in this case.
ALLEN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Meijer deploys first two all-electric semitrucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Meijer deployed two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California, adding them to its fleet of 250 vehicles.Meijer celebrated the new trucks by donating more than 44,000 pounds of food to Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and officials from Meijer and Daimler Truck North America.According to a news release from Meijer, the semitrucks will operate out of its Lansing Distribution Center.The trucks will deliver to Meijer supercenters within a 200-mile range of the distribution center."With innovative companies, a storied manufacturing heritage, and the fastest growing clean energy sector in the country, Michigan...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Generator experts offer safety tips as temperatures plummet

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Technicians at Oak Electric in Pontiac are offering some tips to keep you and your family safe this winter while using a portable gasoline generator. Be sure the generator is outside in a safe areaKeep the generator at least 10 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide from entering insideIf the generator runs out of fuel, make sure it's powered down before adding more fuel"With a portable generator, you don't want to plug the generator into like a dryer outlet and run the whole house," said Gary Pipia, Oak Electric president. "It's very dangerous. You have to have what they call either a manual transfer switch or a bypass mechanism. The reason why is you don't want to back feed power into the home, then it goes out to through the utility and you could potentially injure a utility worker."Automatic standby generators are professionally installed and will kick on if you lose power. 
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek tips after puppies stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public after four puppies were stolen from a home in Detroit. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, at about 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Greenview Street.Police say expensive items were also taken from the home. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5640.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

How to keep your pets safe and warm during cold winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - A winter storm is approaching Michigan, and the snow, bitter cold temperatures and gusting winds are just as dangerous for our pets as they are for us. The Michigan Humane Society is urging pet owners to keep animals safe from extreme winter weather that's expected to last Thursday, Dec. 22 - Saturday, Dec. 24. The cold temperatures and snow can cause animals to suffer from frostbite, hypothermia, or death. The shelter is suggesting pet owners do the following to keep their animals safe during the storm: Bring animals indoors to a climate-controlled space. Limit time outdoors to bathroom breaks and provide sweaters...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

What to know about Detroit's snow removal policy

(CBS DETROIT) - As a winter weather storm is on the way, city officials shared information about Detroit's snow removal policy.The Department of Public Works maintains 673 miles of major roads and 1884 of residential streets, while the Wayne County Road Commission maintains freeways.The state of Michigan maintains: Michigan AvenueWoodward AvenueGratiot AvenueWayne County maintains:Outer Drive West McNichols RoadWest 7 Mile RoadThe Department of Public Works says 50+ trucks will be out on the roads during each snow event.Here is the city's three-level system followed for removing snow:Level 1 (three inches or less of snow and/or freezing rain)According to city officials, 80% of...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pilot sustains minor injuries in Auburn Hills plane crash

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing and crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, police say. Auburn Hills police say the pilot was experiencing engine troubles. The pilot, a 63-year-old Detroit man, was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police investigate double homicide in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead in Inkster.At about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police was called to investigate the homicide in the 3600 block of Williams Street. The victims were identified as a 31-year-old man from Inkster and a 43-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not random.Police say the investigation is in the beginning stages and detectives are writing search warrants and awaiting crime lab techs.Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP.
INKSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy