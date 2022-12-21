Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
hailstate.com
Class of 2023: Hosanna Lindblade
STARKVILLE – One of the nation's top pitchers and another Top 50 prospect, Hosanna Lindblade, signed with Mississippi State softball in November. Lindblade was tabbed the No. 45 prospect in the nation by Extra Inning Softball and the No. 21 pitcher in the class. She was homeschooled but was a six-year letterwinner for her area homeschool team, HCYA Homeschool.
One-on-one: Catching up with Iowa State star commit Milan Momcilovic
One of Iowa State's brightest stars in their basketball class of 2023, is Pewaukee star forward Milan Momcilovic. The highly impressive scorer went up against Iowa commit Pryce Sandfort and Waukee Northwest in a thrilling game Sioux City over the weekend, where a short-handed Pewaukee team lost by just one possession.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball
Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
Campbell recruits ISU’s backyard
Iowa State signed several local area football stars in the latest recruiting class. Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell says Iowa is a priority.
New football classification model would impact DMPS immediately
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing sparkles quite like an Iowa state high school football championship trophy, but with that shine comes a glaring issue with a competitive imbalance. “The disparity as you get older is evident with kids that maybe started sports later because of economic factors,” said Des Moines North activities director Chad Ryan. […]
Abu Sama inks with Iowa State Cyclones; 3-star Southeast Polk (Iowa) RB/DB had late suitors
By Andrew Harrington PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Three-star recruit and Southeast Polk standout, Abu Sama, made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to play football for Iowa State University. The running back/cornerback signed with his teammate Kadyn Proctor, who signed to ...
KCCI.com
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
‘Be in Hawaii…on the beach,’ Iowa woman says as bone-chilling winds rush through
DES MOINES, Iowa — The temperature registered 10 degrees below zero in Des Moines over the noon hour Thursday. The “feels like” temperature was far worse: 34 degrees below zero. Belinda Green of Des Moines headed out for lunch at one of her favorite spots, Noah’s Ark Restaurant. Green expected the outside discomfort as the […]
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Long-Time Iowa broadcast executive selected to join National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in May
Ray Cole runs in some impressive circles. Scroll through his Twitter or Facebook feeds and you’ll see countless pictures with celebrities and notable broadcast executives from across the country. His rise to know some of the most famous people in television broadcasting began in 1976 with an internship at KCAU in Sioux City while a […]
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
KCCI.com
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
kniakrls.com
Marion County Area Road Conditions Update
Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes
An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
