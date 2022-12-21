ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hailstate.com

Class of 2023: Hosanna Lindblade

STARKVILLE – One of the nation's top pitchers and another Top 50 prospect, Hosanna Lindblade, signed with Mississippi State softball in November. Lindblade was tabbed the No. 45 prospect in the nation by Extra Inning Softball and the No. 21 pitcher in the class. She was homeschooled but was a six-year letterwinner for her area homeschool team, HCYA Homeschool.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

One-on-one: Catching up with Iowa State star commit Milan Momcilovic

One of Iowa State's brightest stars in their basketball class of 2023, is Pewaukee star forward Milan Momcilovic. The highly impressive scorer went up against Iowa commit Pryce Sandfort and Waukee Northwest in a thrilling game Sioux City over the weekend, where a short-handed Pewaukee team lost by just one possession.
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball

Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

New football classification model would impact DMPS immediately

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nothing sparkles quite like an Iowa state high school football championship trophy, but with that shine comes a glaring issue with a competitive imbalance. “The disparity as you get older is evident with kids that maybe started sports later because of economic factors,” said Des Moines North activities director Chad Ryan. […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama

ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
IOWA CITY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Marion County Area Road Conditions Update

Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes

An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

