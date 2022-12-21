Travel North of Lake Red Rock on rock or gravel roads is not advised due to drifting and blowing snow. Some roads have become impassable, and vehicles have been stranded. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian tells KNIA/KRLS News that the crews will be out early tomorrow morning to clear the roads as soon as the winds die down. Difficult travel conditions may still exist on Highway 14 and other roads in the Monroe area. Travel conditions on roads north of Otley in the Pella area may also be difficult and isn’t advised.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO