Keith Lopez
4d ago

this war has nothing to do with the USA we're always bailing every country out but our own. enough of spending our tax dollars we've given them way to far much money already the countries that surround them should be helping also not just the United States besides this is a way for the new admin to launder money

walter
4d ago

My issue is that we spend more money for Ukraine, 54 billion we know about this year alone. Then US boarder at less than 7 billion. I understand they were not the aggressor, but why do we protect them and not the people in the US from drugs and human trafficking.

Earth Dweller
4d ago

There is no point in Nukes. People everywhere wont be around to enjoy the earth afterwards. Biologically and Ecologically. These World Leaders are ridiculously bad at playing Chess. Stop killing the worlds children and their future!!!

