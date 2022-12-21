Read full article on original website
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Say the word crocodile and many people think of Australia, the Amazon or even those National Geographic specials showing huge reptiles ambushing wildebeests crossing rivers. But there are American crocodiles and there have been recent sightings in Sanibel and an eight-foot crocodile in Brevard...
