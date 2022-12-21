Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Unpacking the Silliness of College Football’s Coaching Carousel
For now, the coaching carousel has stopped. There may not have been the massive shifts we saw last year (when Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly uprooted), but this part of the season was still quite silly. Any one of these coaches could see success or failure for a variety of reasons, and grading hires can be a moving target. However, there are common threads between every new hire this year, and that gives us tiers we can use to classify this year’s coaching cycle.
Rolling power outages in Tennessee causes NFL's Titans to delay game one hour
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to temporary rolling blackouts in the region that stemmed from the winter storm and brutal cold. "Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT," the Titans said in a statement.
