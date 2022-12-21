Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The New AC Cobra Will Be A Staggeringly Quick, Classically-Styled Roadster
AC Cars is emblematic of the idiom, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." The automaker has been producing its Cobra roadster, in one form or another, since the early 1960s. But in 2023, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is set to receive some notable updates. AC Cars is set to unveil its newest iteration of its roadster in early 2023, which will be the largest and most powerful version yet and continue the "legendary profile" of past AC Cobras.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Top Speed
Meet The World's First Twin Turbo 2023 Corvette Z06
Emelia Hartford needs no presentation, but just in case, she became sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. After lots of mods and updates, her C8 Corvette Stingray delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower, which made it very easy to become the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. After a few attempts, her Corvette completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. Now that her work with the C8 Corvette is done, she turned her attention to her latest toy: a C8 Corvette Z06. She came into possession of the car a few months ago, and despite saying she will leave the car stock, she just revealed the first video of her twin turbocharged Z06. It is, however, the video of a work in progress, as the car is not ready to drive just yet.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Top Speed
Ford's V-8 Engine Lineup Gets A New Member - The Megazilla!
With the global push for electrification and smaller displacements, are the V-8 engine’s days numbered? Possibly, but not just yet. Ford is currently one of the major advocates of the V-8 engine, with models such as the Mustang GT, F-150 pickup, and Super Duty still carrying around eight cylinders spread across two cylinder banks, arranged in the shape of a “vee”. And its line-up is only growing stronger, with the “Megazilla” crate engine the latest addition to an already impressive portfolio, with even more variations slated to come out in the near future. As we explore these newcomers, let’s take a tour through the Blue Oval’s offerings and realize that the V-8 does indeed live on, at least for a little while longer.
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
lsxmag.com
Dayco Has A New Way To Fight Belt Slip On Supercharger Drive Belts
The whole game of high performance is to take an existing idea and make it better. Superchargers, like the modern lineup of positive-displacement blowers on cars like the Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Demon, have pushed energy levels into the 700-plus horsepower range. And of course, everybody wants more than the next guy.
Top Speed
This Pontiac Trans Am Y88 Looks Ready To Go Eastbound And Down
Owning a movie car is many a car enthusiast’s dream. It’s the same reason why the Toyota Supra and Nissan Skyline became instant JDM hits after everyone with motor oil running in their veins saw them racing in Fast and Furious (and because they are good). It’s also the reason why the Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” and “General Lee” Charger are some of the most replicated cars out there. From a less-thrilling period (but not in terms of blockbuster movies) comes a unique chance to own another iconic movie car – a black-and-gold, 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that is almost the same spec as the 1977 car used in Smokey and the Bandit, and is currently, listed for sale on Mecum.com.
