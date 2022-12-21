Emelia Hartford needs no presentation, but just in case, she became sensational courtesy of her record-setting C8 Corvette. After lots of mods and updates, her C8 Corvette Stingray delivers a total of 1,200 horsepower, which made it very easy to become the fastest Corvette C8 in the world. After a few attempts, her Corvette completed the quarter mile in 9.36 seconds at 147 mph. Now that her work with the C8 Corvette is done, she turned her attention to her latest toy: a C8 Corvette Z06. She came into possession of the car a few months ago, and despite saying she will leave the car stock, she just revealed the first video of her twin turbocharged Z06. It is, however, the video of a work in progress, as the car is not ready to drive just yet.

1 DAY AGO