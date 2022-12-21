Read full article on original website
Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
Rams steamroll Broncos in Russell Wilson's return
Cam Akers ran for three touchdowns, Baker Mayfield threw for two more and the Los Angeles Rams thoroughly embarrassed the Denver Broncos 51-14 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Akers ran for 118 yards on 23 carries, becoming the first Los Angeles running back to crack the 100-yard mark this year. Mayfield picked the Broncos apart to the tune of 24-for-28 passing for 230 yards.
Late interceptions help Packers beat Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes...
Panthers dominate on the ground to end Lions' win streak
D'Onta Foreman ran for 165 yards and Chuba Hubbard racked up 125 yards on the ground as the Carolina Panthers got back on track by trouncing the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. A week after gaining only 21 rushing yards, the Panthers used a punishing ground...
Ravens smother Falcons for 10th victory
Tyler Huntley threw the Ravens' first touchdown pass in a month and Baltimore played ball control to win its 10th game of the season by keeping the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 home victory on Saturday. Coupled with a New England loss, the Ravens (10-5)...
Report: Torn ACL/MCL for Bengals RT La'el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La'el Colins will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday. Collins, 29, was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's 22-18 win at New England. He was able to walk off the field but was later carted to the locker room.
Cowboys win, prevent Eagles from clinching NFC East
Brett Maher kicked a go-ahead, 48-yard field goal with 2:19 remaining to lift the host Dallas Cowboys to a 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys (11-4), who trailed 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, got the ball back one play after Maher's field goal when Anthony Barr recovered Miles Sanders' fumble on Philadelphia's 21-yard line with 2:07 to go.
Texans' late TD pass from Davis Mills hands Titans fifth straight loss
Davis Mills' 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left Saturday led the Houston Texans to a 19-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The outcome snapped a nine-game losing streak for Houston (2-12-1) and sent reeling Tennessee (7-8) to its fifth straight loss. The Titans fell into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Jacksonville.
Charting 2022: Sportico’s Best Data Visualization Stories
In Sportico’s third calendar year of existence, the staff took advantage of the numbers accumulated over more than 30 months to present comparisons of data over time that highlight the ever-changing nature of our industry. We also experimented with more colorful ways to present familiar datasets. Here are our favorite data visualizations we’ve published in the past 12 months (not including our franchise valuations wheels). Click on the headers to read the corresponding stories. NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021 (Jan. 7) The NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top...
Joe Burrow, Bengals hold off Patriots
Joe Burrow threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals survived a second-half comeback to down the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. After trailing 22-0 in the third quarter, New England (7-8) clawed its way back to within 22-18 with 6:02 left...
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Falcons vs. Ravens GAMEDAY Preview: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as he struggled in his first start.
Unpacking the Silliness of College Football’s Coaching Carousel
For now, the coaching carousel has stopped. There may not have been the massive shifts we saw last year (when Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly uprooted), but this part of the season was still quite silly. Any one of these coaches could see success or failure for a variety of reasons, and grading hires can be a moving target. However, there are common threads between every new hire this year, and that gives us tiers we can use to classify this year’s coaching cycle.
Reports: Phillies sign veteran RHP Craig Kimbrel
The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms with free agent right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel, The Athletic and ESPN reported Friday. Kimbrel's deal will be worth $10 million for one season, according to ESPN.
