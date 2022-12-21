Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Planning for 150th celebration continues
Preparations are well underway for the Chase County Sesquicentennial celebration. Toni Schneider, director of the Chase County Chamber of Commerce, said committees are busy at work planning the various activities that will fill the two-day 150th-anniversary celebration on Oct. 6-7, 2023.
Emporia gazette.com
State grant will help Chamber match 'gorgeous' downtown
Toni Schneider appreciates the way businesses in downtown Cottonwood Falls take care of their storefronts. Now she hopes to match them. “The chamber’s exterior has been in need of repairs for quite some time,” the Chase County Chamber of Commerce Director said. “The rest of downtown is so gorgeous.”
Emporia gazette.com
$50,000 gifted to area splash pad efforts
Two area organizations received early Christmas surprises this week when the Emporia Community Foundation presented $25,000 to Strong City and Olpe to help fund splash pad campaigns. According to ECF director Becky Nurnberg, the funds were gifted from the Sadie Jones fund. Jones was a teacher who taught in both...
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia gazette.com
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
KVOE
WEATHER: Travel conditions ranging from seasonal to snow packed across listening area
Road conditions are passable within portions of the KVOE listening area, however, if you do not need to travel Friday it’s advised you don’t. Lyon County and Emporia road crews spent the better half of Thursday morning treating city and county roads in the midst of snowfall and freezing drizzle. According to Assistant Lyon County Engineer Jim Brull, the Arctic cold effecting the area is rendering treatment materials relatively ineffective.
Emporia gazette.com
COVID research wins grant for Emporia student
An Emporia college student’s research into the coronavirus will receive a financial boost for the spring semester. The University of Kansas awarded junior Connor Hauff a $1,000 Undergraduate Research Award. He submitted a four-page proposal explaining his work.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Emporia gazette.com
Aaron A. Bura
Aaron A. Bura, 99, Emporia, passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Aaron Alfred Bura was born January 8, 1923 in Ramona, Kansas, the son of Maximilian and Rosie (Luksik) Bura. He married Mildred Lydia Bahre on September 15, 1946 in McPherson, Kansas. She passed away on September 4, 2010. Aaron is survived by his children, Dennis (Gwen) Bura, Peachtree City, Georgia, Rose Anne Bura, Wichita, Kansas, and Linda (Tim) Sadowski, Emporia, Kansas; sister, Miriam Riddle, Mesquite, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Brening, Cleveland, Tennessee, Aaron (Michelle) Bura, Peachtree City, Georgia, Sarah (Gary) Jones, Tallassee, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cora, Jude, Tessa, and Willa Brening, Ella Bura, Kimbrel, Elyse, and Jaylah Jones.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Emporia gazette.com
Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket fac…
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
