SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO