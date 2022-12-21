Read full article on original website
15 of our favorite GOLF features you might have missed in 2022
Who has time to read everything these days? Certainly not you, and definitely not me. We are busy people. And that’s OK. But that’s where this handy primer comes in. We compiled some of our favorite features from 2022 — stories that cover major championships, pioneering country clubs, heartbreaking tales, improbable journeys and more — to put in one place for your viewing pleasure.
Tiger, LIV, one angry man and High Life guys: 22 Christmas golf wishes
He first offered me seven figures. Then he started getting colorful in his English, though his words were only four letters long. He was running hot, and it was at least somewhat understandable. A few weeks back, I was extending the Northeast golf calendar with a December afternoon solo round, and so was our man, and after six holes, we joined together. But now, we waited. The group in front of us on this short par-4 had parked their cart about 30 yards short of the green, and it was reachable from the tee.
All-time LPGA wins leader Kathy Whitworth dies at 83
No player, man or woman, won more on a single tour than Kathy Whitworth, who died Sunday at 83. From 1962 to 1985, Whitworth won 88 times on the LPGA Tour, more than both Tiger Woods and Sam Snead on the PGA Tour and besting fellow legends like Mickey Wright, JoAnne Carner, Nancy Lopez, Pat Bradley and others along the way. She became the first woman to amass more than $1 million in career earnings on the LPGA Tour.
Lee Trevino taught an 11-year-old how to con, and it’s everything
Will McGee stole our hearts. Lee Trevino taught him how to steal money. And the PNC Championship, even a week later, is the gift that keeps on giving. You remember McGee, right? The 11-year-old son of legend Annika Sorenstam had moment after moment at the PNC, the good-vibes event that pairs 20 major winners with a family member in a scramble format. McGee walked in putts; a week ago, during the event’s first round, he rolled in a 15-footer for birdie, and young blood had his putter raised and his feet moving after three yards. McGee was magic on the mic, too, as GOLF’s Jack Hirsh recounted in a column last Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler is way better than we thought | Stories of the Year
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the formation of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so, so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Why TPC Sawgrass maintenance led to my favorite round of 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Rules Guy: When playing a match, can you hit a practice shot out of a bunker after a hole is completed?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I was recently playing in a two-man best-ball tournament. After the hole was completed, one of our opponents hit a practice shot out of a bunker. Is he disqualified for doing so? — Jack Morkin, via email.
Golfing in paradise easily made this course my favorite I played this year
At the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, paradise is everywhere. It’s where the perfect blue of the Caribbean Sea meets the seemingly limitless Atlantic Ocean. It’s defined by the friendly locals you meet, the pristine beaches, palm trees and deep breaths of fresh air. Punta Cana is...
Tour Confidential: 2022’s overlooked stories, year’s biggest winner, Augusta’s LIV decision
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This Christmas edition, we break down the top stories of 2022 and Augusta National’s recent decision on LIV players’ eligibility for the Masters.
Catch up on our 3 most popular Subpar Podcasts of 2022
Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz had a huge year with GOLF Subpar, and with 2022 full of storylines in the golf world, there was no shortage of topics to cover. While there were plenty of guests on the show this year, we’ve picked out the three most popular podcasts to get you through your holiday travel.
Cam Smith finally had a breakout year in a tumultuous 2022
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the founding of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
Rory McIlroy was an absolute force in 2022, and not just on the course
Remember when we thought a pandemic season two years ago was crazy? Man, 2022 had it all. The return of Tiger Woods, the formation of a controversial golf league, the disappearance (and reappearance) of one of golf’s most beloved figures and so, so much more. But now let’s take a breath. Here, we’ll look back (and look ahead) at the 10 most memorable moments of 2022.
‘You deserve to be on the course’: My day with TaylorMade and Hannah Cook
I’ve met a lot of women in the golf space, but hadn’t gotten the chance to collaborate with any on a project until this month. When the opportunity to work with Hannah Cook on a video presented itself, I was ecstatic. For the few of you who aren’t...
Fully Equipped mailbag: Equipment we hope to see in 2023
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What new equipment innovations are coming in 2023? – Anonymous. Well, wouldn’t we all like to know? And yes, even though we do know...
