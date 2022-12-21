ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Toddler Can’t Understand Why Cat Won’t Play

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Brxzo_0jqU99uW00

"Where'd he go?"

Ah, toddlers and cats, cats and toddlers . Two things that don't necessarily go together, no matter how much one of the parties would like to forge a friendship. Can you guess which one of these creatures is hesitant to let the other one grab its tail, chew on its ear, or poke it in the eye?

As is the case in this hilarious video from @joanacarval , it's usually the cat who's a little hesitant about playing with the toddler. With good reason, of course. Toddlers aren't exactly known for being gentle, and cats aren't exactly known for being tolerant. This toddler can't quite understand why the cat doesn't want to be his friend, though.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Where cat?" "Where'd he go?" These are valid questions, especially when you're trying to figure out where that cool animal with the long tail and the soft fur just disappeared to. But that cat is no fool. It's had just about enough of those prying little fingers. "He's a stomper when he walks too and doesn't understand why that scares the 1/2 pound kitten," the mom wrote in the comments.

Other commenters found the whole thing pretty hilarious, and couldn't get over how adorable this little boy was as he asked after his pet. They were also impressed with how clearly he spoke, for being just a little guy.

It's unfortunate that kittens can't be a little bit more, er, tough, or something, because otherwise it seems like they'd make perfect playmates for toddlers.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Suz Henrich
4d ago

Should not adopt a kitten when you have a toddler or even a very young child that doesn’t understand that they can hurt or even kill a kitten . Also if you have two little ones that have a hard time sharing don’t adopt a cat because at sometime there just might be a fight over who can hold the cat with the cat loosing the fight .

Reply
2
Related
pawesome.net

Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute

There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
Tyla

Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked

Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor

This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Aabha Gopan

Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would

A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
542
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy