Chase Morrin Trio to play at Encinitas Library
The Chase Morrin Trio will perform everything from jazz classics to original compositions at the Encinitas Library on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. “It’s a very special opportunity for us to get together and play music as a trio,” said Chase Morrin, an assistant professor at Berklee College of Music and a Carmel Valley native. “Some of the songs that we’ll be playing are going to be original music that we’ve never performed before and that’s never been recorded, that I’ll be recording next year. So we’re going to be doing some premieres of some new material that has never been performed publicly before.”
Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences
This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events. • The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is holding a holiday book sale through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The yearly sale features a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. Hundreds of recordings of classical, jazz and popular music are available for $1 per disc.
Dec. 22: Local and regional events
San Diego Junior Theatre presents Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie’. San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of Edgar Allan Poe’s Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie. Through tales of murderous madmen or supernatural...
