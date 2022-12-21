The Chase Morrin Trio will perform everything from jazz classics to original compositions at the Encinitas Library on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. “It’s a very special opportunity for us to get together and play music as a trio,” said Chase Morrin, an assistant professor at Berklee College of Music and a Carmel Valley native. “Some of the songs that we’ll be playing are going to be original music that we’ve never performed before and that’s never been recorded, that I’ll be recording next year. So we’re going to be doing some premieres of some new material that has never been performed publicly before.”

