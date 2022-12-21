Read full article on original website
SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off
With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Aave To Introduce Proof of Reserve Approach To Secure Bridging Assets
Over 99% of participants voted in support of the proposal. The proposed solution is Aave using the aggregator smart contract in ChainLink PoR. As the decentralized finance (DeFi) spin on the centralized exchanges is scrambling to shore up client trust in the aftermath of FTX, Aave will introduce a “proof of reserve” approach to secure bridging assets on Avalanche.
B2BinPay Introduces Brand-New Pricing Policy, Tokens, Merchant Models & Much More!
B2BinPay has introduced new updates to their commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and the global update of the whole solution itself. B2BinPay is a premier provider of cryptocurrency payment processing service. In order to cut expenses and make it simpler for companies to use the company’s services, B2BinPay has revised its fees and pricing.
BNB Chain beats Ethereum with its Unique Addresses
BNB Chain has more than 233 million unique addresses. BNB Chain is the largest layer 1 blockchain in the world. BNB Chain has made significant advancements by onboarding subsequent billion users into the Web3 arena. The BNB Chain developer announced on December 22 that the total number of unique addresses on the BNB Chain has overtaken Ethereum.
OpenOcean DEX Aggregator Launches New Cross-chain Swap Platform
OpenOcean claims it has incorporated both the Celer Bridge and the Multichain bridge. The DEX aggregator facilitates trading in more than 1,100 cryptocurrencies. As a result of pooling liquidity from several DEXs, aggregators may provide their consumers with more advantageous token exchange rates than any single DEX could provide. When executed properly, DEX aggregators may optimize slippage, swap fees, and token prices, providing customers with a more favorable exchange rate.
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Hong Kong, Sydney and several other places closed. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% to 26,367.40 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,317.48. The Shanghai Composite index surged 0.7% to 3,067.54 and the SET in Bangkok added 0.3%.
Buenos Aires Authorities Announce Crypto Mining Tax From 2023
The application of this new tax system will begin in January 2023. The taxes would be paid directly to the provincial government. Argentine authorities in the province of Buenos Aires have given the green light to a proposal. That would make cryptocurrency mining a taxable sector beginning in 2023. 4% of all profits made from “Processing and validation services for crypto assets and/or cryptocurrency transactions (crypto asset and/or cryptocurrency mining),” as stated in a document presented by the province’s governor, Alex Kicillof.
Binance Airdrops Terra (LUNA) To LUNC & USTC Holders
The entire distribution of Terra (LUNA) tokens might take anywhere from 24 to 48 months. Users may verify that they have received airdrop LUNC tokens. As of Thursday, holders of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) were distributed the second batch of Terra (LUNA) airdropped by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. The initial airdrop, which took place in May, is associated with Do Kwon’s “Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2,” which involves the split of the Terra Classic network.
Will the History of Bitcoin Halving Happen Again?
The Bitcoin cycle typically reaches a low 517-547 days before the next halving event. There is a sharp increase in the number of bitcoin ATMs. The progress toward the next Bitcoin block reward reduction has hit 65%. Several on-chain analytics implied that Bitcoin is at or very close to its cycle bottom. The Bitcoin cycle typically reaches its lowest point 517–547 days before the subsequent halving event. So, it will be almost 500 days before the subsequent halving.
Blockchain Protocol Geeq Appointed Dr. Stephanie as New CEO
New CEO is expert economist and co-creator of the Geeq protocol. Ric Asselstine transitions to chairman of the board. Move into growth phase comes at inflection point for the industry. Waterloo, Ontario, December 2022 – Pioneering blockchain platform Geeq Corporation has appointed co-founder and chief development officer Dr. Stephanie So...
RBI Executive Director Backs Digital Rupee as India Pushes For CBDC
Choudhary argues that the pressing strategic requirement may be met with digital money. CBDC would give people what they wanted while protecting consumers as per the exec. At a session titled “Digital Rupee: A Way Forward.” Executive director of the Reserve Bank of India Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that adopting digital currency will greatly improve system operating efficiency and advance financial inclusion.
NFT Ad by Crypto.com Taken Down by UK Advertising Authority
A sponsored Facebook ad for the crypto platform was reported by ASA. Crypto.com disagrees with the ASA’s assessment. On December 21st, Crypto.com had an NFT campaign prohibited by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the UK’s advertising authority. A sponsored Facebook ad for the crypto platform was reported by ASA. The agency said in a press statement that it didn’t adequately warn about the potential downsides of investing in NFTs or spell out any fees.
Major Cryptocurrencies Continue to Soar, DOGE Jumps Above 6%
Top cryptocurrencies attained a sudden surge during the past 24 hours. DOGE has increased by nearly 6.58%, currently trading around $0.07816. The global cryptocurrency market is constantly maintaining a gloomy trend in recent days. Despite the current market conditions, the leading cryptocurrencies are experiencing an unstable price momentum, with their values fluctuating. However, the top coins have seen a slight increase in the last 24 hours.
SEC Warns Crypto Investors: “Be Wary Of Proof of Reserve”
Since the demise of FTX, several crypto firms have commissioned “proof-of-reserves” audits. The change comes as the fallout from FTX has spread throughout the crypto industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States is increasing its scrutiny of audit firms’ work with cryptocurrency companies. A...
Tesla Stock Sales Will Pause for About Two Years, Says Elon Musk
Musk foresees that the economy will be in a “serious recession” in 2023. The current value of Tesla Inc (TSLA) is $125.35, which decreased by nearly 8.88%. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, claims that he will not sell any more Tesla stock shares for around two years. During a Twitter Spaces audio chat held on Thursday, Musk disclosed that the economy will be in a severe recession in 2023, with decreasing demand for big-ticket items.
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Signs Crypto Regulations Into Law
The new law establishes a crime of fraud involving virtual assets, with a penalty. It also creates a “virtual service provider” license . Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro approved a crypto regulatory bill recently passed by the country’s Chamber of Deputies and Senate on Thursday. The bill will not permit the use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Recently signed legislation includes numerous digital currencies as authorized payment methods.
FTX Claims Right Over $450M Robinhood Shares in U.S Bankruptcy Court
Ownership of the shares is being disputed by three parties at present. BlockFi claims these shares had been pledged as security against $680M loan. Sam Bankman-Fried’s defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is attempting to use the US Bankruptcy Court to reclaim possession of $450 million in Robinhood shares. Emergent Fidelity...
Caroline Ellison Admits to Hiding Billions of Secret Loans From FTX
Caroline Ellison accepted a guilty plea and is assisting the government. Ellison admitted that she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed misleading funds. The former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, admitted that she and Sam Bankman-Fried, a co-founder of FTX, deliberately misled lenders about the funds which the bankrupt trading company was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.
FTX indemnifies $12 million as security before filing for its Bankruptcy
FTX paid its lawyers a whopping $12 million as a retainer to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. District Judge Ronnie Abrams steps down from the FTX case. The FTX crypto exchange became obsolete after its sister company Alameda Research had its felonious hands over the FTX Users’ funds. FTX along with its 130 more affiliated companies commenced their voluntary chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy code.
