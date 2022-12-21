The entire distribution of Terra (LUNA) tokens might take anywhere from 24 to 48 months. Users may verify that they have received airdrop LUNC tokens. As of Thursday, holders of Terra Classic (LUNC) and TerraClassicUSD (USTC) were distributed the second batch of Terra (LUNA) airdropped by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. The initial airdrop, which took place in May, is associated with Do Kwon’s “Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2,” which involves the split of the Terra Classic network.

2 DAYS AGO