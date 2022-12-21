ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Advises Users To Convert USDT to USDC

Coinbase posted a blog encouraging people to convert their USDT to USDC at no cost. The exchange implicitly targeted Tether (USDT) for the adequacy of its reserves. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, has urged its customers to transfer from Tether (USDT) to Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), calling the latter a “trusted and reputable stablecoin.” The underlying reason for the transition is unclear, but Coinbase feels recent events have prompted the move.
cryptoglobe.com

Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap

A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Coinbase Condemns Tether’s USDT, Urging Users to Switch to USDC

As worries about Tether’s USDT’s authenticity and reserves grow, Coinbase, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has advised its customers to change to its stablecoin, USDC, calling it one of the most trusted and reputable digital dollars. As a result, Coinbase is waiving conversion fees for...
thenewscrypto.com

SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off

With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
New York Post

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink pushed to exit over ESG ‘hypocrisy’

A small activist fund fired a slingshot at goliath investment firm BlackRock, calling for the ouster of CEO Larry Fink for his “hypocrisy” in pushing a “woke” political agenda. Bluebell Capital — a London-based firm with just $250 million in assets under management, compared to the...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like

Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
coinnewsspan.com

Coinbase contradicts faulty accounting claims of FTX

The FTX crisis goes deeper as Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer of Coinbase, rejects claims made by Sam Bankman-Fried that the funds were mismatched due to double-counting by the accounting system. Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to state that even the most gullible person should not believe these claims....

