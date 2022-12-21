Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player
The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
Former Detroit Lions player sets sights on playing in NBA
When it comes to professional athletes, just about every single one of them was also a high school standout in at least one other sport. That is certainly the case for former Detroit Lions tight end, Devin Funchess, and he is now setting the goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. Funchess has a solid training camp for the Lions, but when it came down to it, he was just not a fit on the final 53-man roster.
Odds Lions Beat Panthers
Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
Detroit Lions could land a prime-time game
When the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule was released, quite a few people were bummed out that they did not get a single prime-time game. Well, depending on how things play out in Week 17, the Lions could end up getting a prime-time game in Week 18. As it...
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will look to win their eighth game of the season, and further solidify their playoff chances, when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Lions will have their work cut out for them in this one as the Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot. On Friday night, the Detroit Lions uniform combo was released for Saturday’s huge matchup against the Panthers.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to Victory vs. Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions are no longer a losing team with a losing record. After outlasting the New York Jets 20-17, the Lions find themselves 7-7 with an outside shot at making the postseason in just Dan Campbell’s second year. Up next is a battle with the Carolina Panthers, and if the Lions want to improve to 8-7, they need to keep it simple with these three keys to victory.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Christmas comes early this year with the NFL Saturday slate and we're here to give you some free gifts. If you play against Derrick Henry this week in the fantasy playoffs and have already given up, then this is for you. Yes, you should play Henry in DFS, but there are plenty more options who are hidden gems to go over. Whether it's a rookie breaking onto the scene or a veteran quarterback who's finally getting a chance to shine, these plays are ready to erupt.
Calvin Johnson has great things to say about Jared Goff
Calvin Johnson, arguably the most talented wide receiver to ever play in the NFL, never won a single playoff game with the Detroit Lions. That seems almost impossible, considering he played for the Lions for nearly a decade (nine seasons, to be exact), including playing most of those seasons with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback. Regarding the current Lions team and Jared Goff, Johnson believes that if they can win a playoff game, it would change the psyche of the fan base.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
NFL
Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy
The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source. Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.
NFL
RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy
Week 16 could usher in a shakeup to the NFL's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards, with yours truly potentially getting leapfrogged by not just one running back, but two. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott needs just 8 yards against Philadelphia to surpass my career mark of 8,167, while Tennessee's Derrick Henry...
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Kliff Kingsbury May Resign After Season
The Arizona Cardinals may need to find a new coach, as Kliff Kingsbury could potentially step down after this season. Plenty of Arizona Cardinals fans have been calling for the organization to see fresh blood at key places such as general manager and head coach. They just might get their...
Vikings announce special guest to sound Gjallarhorn at Saturday's game
The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the New York Giants in a Christmas Eve showdown on Saturday. Since the Vikings are at home, they’ll continue a tradition of sounding the Gjallarhorn, something that they’ve started since the opening of US Bank Stadium in 2016. This Saturday, Minnesota...
Comments / 0