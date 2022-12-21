Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Freeze warnings are in effect throughout the Tampa Bay region ahead of the Christmas cold storm.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's return could hinge on AFC playoff race
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight start today against the Falcons because of his sprained PCL. While much is up in the air regarding Jackson's return, some of the decision-making regarding when he's back on the field could hinge on what's at stake for Baltimore going forward in the playoff race.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night
First-place Jaguars control their own playoff fate. With their win over the Jets, the Jaguars will be in first place and hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture if the Titans (with Malik Willis at QB) lose to the Texans on Saturday. At their Week 11 bye, the Jaguars were 3-7 -- and only one team, the 2020 Washington Football Team, started with that record and made the playoffs. The hay is not yet in the barn, of course, and the Jaguars still must face the Titans in Week 18. But all the momentum is building toward a feel-good ending to this season. It’s been said a million times, but Doug Pederson has been the perfect antidote to reseed the scorched earth left behind by Urban Meyer last season. If Pederson isn’t a top-three Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year candidate, what are we even doing with that award? Trevor Lawrence has looked mostly terrific this season, outside of some fumbling issues (including one early Thursday), and especially when you compare him to the quarterback drafted immediately after him in 2021.
NFL
RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy
Week 16 could usher in a shakeup to the NFL's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards, with yours truly potentially getting leapfrogged by not just one running back, but two. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott needs just 8 yards against Philadelphia to surpass my career mark of 8,167, while Tennessee's Derrick Henry...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Christmas comes early this year with the NFL Saturday slate and we're here to give you some free gifts. If you play against Derrick Henry this week in the fantasy playoffs and have already given up, then this is for you. Yes, you should play Henry in DFS, but there are plenty more options who are hidden gems to go over. Whether it's a rookie breaking onto the scene or a veteran quarterback who's finally getting a chance to shine, these plays are ready to erupt.
NFL
Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy
The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source. Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.
NFL
Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17
The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17. The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1 , will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC. In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at...
NFL
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension
Green Bay struck gold when it spent a second-round pick on Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins in 2019. They're now paying him accordingly. Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources. The deal is worth up to $74 million, includes a $24 million signing bonus and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL, trailing only Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson.
NFL
NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Chase Young bests Nick Bosa in 2022 debut; Texans upset Titans
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 16 schedule). Chase Young is expected to make his 2022 debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers -- this would be his first game since Week 9 of 2021. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year makes up for lost time by having more sacks than Defensive Player of the Year favorite Nick Bosa.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs
We're here to answer your Week 16 questions ahead of another big weekend in the fantasy playoffs! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio react to Zach Wilson and the Jets laying an egg on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars and try to provide some clarity for a few fantasy players that have been struggling as of recently. The hosts also look ahead to a stocking full of Christmas Eve games this weekend and try to hand out some sleepers as well as a few players that could help you advance to a championship.
NFL
Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati despite being listed as questionable, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport also reported that RB Damien Harris is considered more of a game-time decision with a thigh injury, while wide receiver...
NFL
Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns
The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. Head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still in flux, with no decisions being made yet. "When the player...
NFL
Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022
Aaron Donald missed his first game due to injury in his career this season, and it appears that same reason will prevent him from returning at all in 2022. Donald is out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Sean McVay said Friday. When asked if Donald might play again this season, McVay kept his reply simple: "Probably not."
NFL
Texans-Titans kickoff delayed due to rolling blackouts in Nashville
The NFL pushed back the start time of today's Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans game in Nashville one hour due to rolling blackouts in the area caused by bitterly cold weather that strained the electrical grid. Kickoff for Texans-Titans is now scheduled for 2:02 p.m. ET. "Due to the extreme...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's games
2022 · 6-9-0 Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:. Steelers steal one, stay alive. On the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception," the Steelers and Raiders recreated the conditions of that fateful game on a frigid night in Pittsburgh by playing low-scoring, uh-ffensive football for three-plus quarters. Then came the finish. After a 14-play, eight-minute slog of a Raiders TD drive to open the game, neither team could puncture the red zone for the next 50 minutes of game time, swapping turnovers, missed field goals and chances and punts. But with 2:55 to go, following Las Vegas' third straight punt of the fourth quarter, Kenny Pickett led Pittsburgh on its finest drive of the night, a 10-play, 76-yard march leaning on youngsters Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris to pick up three of five first downs. Pickett sealed the drive and the comeback victory with a sure midfield TD dart to rookie George Pickens, snatching victory from the ice-cold jaws of defeat. Pittsburgh's improbable win, though not as iconic as Franco Harris' miracle a half-century prior, kept the Steelers' faint dreams of a playoff berth alive and staved off Mike Tomlin's first losing season as head coach for at least another week. Not quite immaculate, but a fitting tribute to the late great Steelers RB.
NFL
Can't-Miss Play: Cooks' high-point TD catch puts Texans ahead of Titans with 2:52 left
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks' high-point TD catch puts Texans ahead of Titans with 2:52 left from 6 yards out. This is Brandin Cook's 50th receiving TD of his career.
NFL
49ers' George Kittle says Nick Bosa 'secured' Defensive Player of the Year award with two-sack performance vs. Washington
49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa took hold of the NFL lead in sacks on Saturday with a pair of QB takedowns in San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Commanders. Teammate George Kittle believes it's time to give Bosa his recognition following another dominant performance in 2022. "I think today secured...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La'el Collins suffered a torn ACL and an MCL injury in Saturday's win over the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Collins will miss the rest of the season. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) was ruled out versus Miami....
NFL
Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title
Once more, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 35-13 on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive division title, and they'll be staying in the Second City to celebrate. Not since the Bills strung together four straight AFC East...
NFL
NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol
The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said Friday in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Parker took...
Comments / 0