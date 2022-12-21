Distribution day is here as the Lima Salvation Army hands out over 560 bags of toys to area children

Read full article on original website
Community Blood Center hold blood drive on January 6th at St. Rita's
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - January is Ohio’s Blood Donor Awareness Month, and Community Blood Center is hoping you lend an arm to celebrate. On January 6th, they are teaming up with Mercy Health-St. Rita's to hold a blood drive from 10 am. to 4 pm. During the winter months blood donations drop because of the holidays and people falling ill and can’t donate. So, they are asking for your help to build the winter blood supply up, so hospitals are better prepared in case a need arises.
West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal at Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal to enjoy over Christmas. Employees, volunteers, and Santa and Mrs. Claus were all on hand to hand out meals to whoever wanted them. Besides ready to heat and eat ham dinners, the food bank also gave out free pet food for people who asked for it. This all started last year because they saw need locally that they were able to fill.
Our Daily Bread reminding residents they are here to help and that they will be holding a Christmas Eve meal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Our Daily Bread offered their location to those who want to stay warm. The organization held their normal operation hours which many residents took advantage of in order to stay warm and get a hot meal. With the freezing temperatures, a flow of residents were able to stay inside the building while also connecting with one another. Our Daily Bread says that days like today are the reason that they are here to help people.
A local chef gave the gift of a good meal to others on Christmas Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Chef Abdul Jaad of Abdul's 5 Star Catering started the idea to give back to the community in the summer, when he wanted to do a movie night, but unfortunately couldn’t raise enough money to do it. So, he and his wife came up with he idea of doing a free meal for people who needed something on the holiday. Fresh N Faded let them use their space, and 419 Drywall Repair helped with the water to pass out with the meal. Jaad felt it was important to offer this meal to others, because what happened in his life.
UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental
UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE 4 killed in a multivehicle crash in Shelby County Christmas Eve
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred today at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County. The crash resulted in four fatalities.
Television actor arrested in Lima on misdemeanor charge of domestic violence
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.
Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges
NEW YORK (AP) — Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio. According to Allen County Sheriff’s Office records, the 35-year-old Brown was taken into custody Thursday morning and held on a $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Friday in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing, the Los Angeles Times reported.
