Read full article on original website
Related
Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs.
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stepped to the podium after helping Dallas rally past the Philadelphia Eagles and immediately addressed the first reason the Cowboys needed a comeback. “Let’s start with the interception,” the star quarterback said before a reporter could even ask a question. Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after Josh Sweat’s shocking 42-yard pick-6, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for injured Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher’s go-ahead kick.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
Steelers’ Pickett on Franco Harris: ‘It Felt Like He Was With Us Tonight’
The rookie quarterback honored the Pittsburgh legend after the team earned a comeback win two days after the franchise great’s death.
NFL
RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy
Week 16 could usher in a shakeup to the NFL's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards, with yours truly potentially getting leapfrogged by not just one running back, but two. Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott needs just 8 yards against Philadelphia to surpass my career mark of 8,167, while Tennessee's Derrick Henry...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 16 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Jones has had a tough fantasy schedule over the last four weeks, playing against the Cowboys, Eagles, and the Commanders twice. But this week he gets a super nice matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed the most passing yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to QBs since Week 6. The last time that Jones had a nice fantasy matchup was in Week 11 against the Lions, and he put up nearly 25 fantasy points in that game. An additional bonus is that he will be playing in a dome, while many other QBs will be playing in windy, freezing cold weather this weekend.
NFL
NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?
My annual early awards survey was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 26 NFL teams, including 15 general managers. All 26 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment. Who are the big winners in seven notable categories? Here's a rundown,...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 16 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Christmas comes early this year with the NFL Saturday slate and we're here to give you some free gifts. If you play against Derrick Henry this week in the fantasy playoffs and have already given up, then this is for you. Yes, you should play Henry in DFS, but there are plenty more options who are hidden gems to go over. Whether it's a rookie breaking onto the scene or a veteran quarterback who's finally getting a chance to shine, these plays are ready to erupt.
NFL
Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers
It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Most dangerous wild-card teams, Christmas wish list for top-five teams of 2023 NFL Draft
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys hit on the Jaguars and Jets, as the teams are facing off on Thursday Night Football. Next, the pair gives Pro Bowl roster takeaways, with a focus on top snubs. Following that, the duo discusses which wild-card teams are the most dangerous. For the rest of the show, the guys do a Christmas wish list for the teams in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL
Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy
The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source. Pelissero reports that there is no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports, which violates the NFL's personnel gambling policy. Austin's suspension is indefinite and will last at least one year, per Pelissero.
NFL
NFL, Google announce agreement to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Primetime Channels
The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs
We're here to answer your Week 16 questions ahead of another big weekend in the fantasy playoffs! Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio react to Zach Wilson and the Jets laying an egg on Thursday Night Football against the Jaguars and try to provide some clarity for a few fantasy players that have been struggling as of recently. The hosts also look ahead to a stocking full of Christmas Eve games this weekend and try to hand out some sleepers as well as a few players that could help you advance to a championship.
NFL
Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022
Aaron Donald missed his first game due to injury in his career this season, and it appears that same reason will prevent him from returning at all in 2022. Donald is out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, coach Sean McVay said Friday. When asked if Donald might play again this season, McVay kept his reply simple: "Probably not."
NFL
Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'
The Baltimore Ravens are counting on Sammy Watkins to hit the ground running in his return. The Ravens claimed Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Green Bay Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta. "We're planning on playing him," Harbaugh said...
NFL
NFL-NFLPA review of DeVante Parker's concussion finds no violations of protocol
The NFL and NFL Players Association concluded its investigation surrounding New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during the club's Week 14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, finding no violations of concussion protocol, the two parties said Friday in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Parker took...
NFL
Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title
Once more, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 35-13 on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive division title, and they'll be staying in the Second City to celebrate. Not since the Bills strung together four straight AFC East...
NFL
Patriots owner Robert Kraft offers tickets, pregame sideline passes to fan heckled at Raiders game
Jerry Edmond's first NFL game experience didn't go as planned. One NFL team owner is trying to make sure Edmond's second NFL game will make up for it -- and then some. Edmond is a New England Patriots fan who attended his first-ever game last week at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to watch his favorite team. As if the ending of that game wasn't tough enough for Edmond to watch, he then was subjected to torment from one Raiders fan.
NFL
Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch
The Miami Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. In six games in Miami, Chubb has generated 2.5 sacks and 12 tackles with 21 total pressures. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with the Dolphins after the trade, knows he can do more.
NFL
Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers
Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday. Young hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season, sending him down a long journey...
Comments / 0